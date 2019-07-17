DBFS Acquires Salesforce Specialist Recruitment Company Marford & Partners

LONDON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DBFS has announced their newest acquisition of Salesforce Specialist Recruitment company Marford & Partners. Marford and Partners were established in 2017 operating across the UK and Europe, providing staffing solutions to Fortune 500 companies and boutique Salesforce Partners.



Mark Sampford, founder of Marford and Partners says, ''I am very excited for this next chapter. DBFS has a pedigree in the UK and together we can expand our current offerings significantly to our existing and new customers, by utilising a team of over 50 consultants to fuel the need for Salesforce talent.''

Stephen Ramsden, CEO of DBFS, "This is part of our long term strategy, to be recognised as a strategic partner in the Salesforce market is incredibly important for the group, we know the demands are high and talent is at a premium and I want to ensure DBFS can support the Salesforce ecosystem."

DBFS is part of the Aman group with offices across 10 locations covering Europe, Israel, Russia and USA, with over 2000 professionals covering all IT verticals and business functions, including a market-leading Innovation centre based in Tel Aviv and recently announced Asperii who are a Salesforce Partner also joining the group.



DBFS provides successful advisory, delivery and consultancy services across multiple industries with strong expertise across Finance and IT. They list over 50 blue-chip organisations as clients, offering a blend of business and technology services.

Contact:

Stephen Ramsden

stephen.ramsden@dbfs.com

SOURCE DBFS