Dayco wins Sinotruk's Technology and Quality Award 2022

ROSEVILLE, Mich., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayco's China facility has won Sinotruk's two prestigious accolades: the "New Product Technology Development Award" and "Advanced Improvement for Quality Excellence Award" during its "2022 Supply Chain Strategy Conference", held in China. Dayco, a leading engine products, and drive systems manufacturer for the automotive, heavy-duty, industrial, and aftermarket segments, received the highest recognition from China's largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer Sinotruk, for its leading product innovation and delivering premium quality.

On behalf of Dayco, Zack Chen, Sales Director - Asia Pacific, received the honors and shared about providing strong support for the international synchronous development of Sinotruk's FEAD system. Zack Chen said: "Dayco introduced a high-reliability tensioner with 600,000 km life and also provided a decoupler for Sinotruk, which significantly reduced fuel consumption, as well as vibration of the FEAD system, and doubled its lifetime and performance, even in the harshest environments. In addition, we supplied a premium quality viscous damper that meets the standards of state VI or above, and hybrid system solution technology for the customers' current and future needs."

"We are honored to receive Sinotruk's testimony to the Dayco China facility for its strong values and passionate team that always acts like an owner for delivering the world's most advanced propulsion technology," stated Michael Weiss, President, Global Hybrid Solutions at Dayco.

"Dayco's rich production experience offered robust customized solutions and passed critical engine bench tests and field tests under extreme conditions. Dayco's innovations for FEAD systems have therefore helped Sinotruk's engines to upgrade to a new performance level," Michael added.

At Dayco, the whole team is committed to delivering premium quality solutions to worldwide customers and moving forward to transforming the future.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer-specific performance requirements. Dayco's world-class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning, and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the Company's website at www.dayco.com

SOURCE Dayco