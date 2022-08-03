Dayco receives General Motors 'Supplier Quality Excellence Award 2021'

ROSEVILLE, Mich., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayco's Manoppello facility in Italy has been awarded the 'Supplier Quality Excellence Award 2021' by General Motors (GM) for delivering high-quality products and outstanding performance throughout 2021. Dayco exceeded GM's stringent quality norms and excelled by delivering best-in-class and advanced solutions.

Dayco received this accolade for its resilient and committed approach towards supplying premium quality and innovative products, leading to high customer satisfaction. Its world-class global manufacturing facilities are equipped with highly advanced processes, strong R&D capabilities, and a proficient team, that consistently delivers excellent products to meet industry standards bringing the automotive revolution.

"Achieving GM's prestigious award is a testament to our Manoppello team for their dedication to operational excellence, which has supplied quality products to GM for its engine and drive systems. Our strategy of building strong collaborative relationships with valued partners like General Motors creates a culture of quality and delivery," stated John Kinnick, President of Global Belts at Dayco.

For more than 115 years, Dayco has been known for delivering world-class systems and continues to move forward with a strong commitment to constantly bring innovative and superior quality solutions to meet and exceed customer-specific needs.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer-specific performance requirements. Dayco's world-class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning, and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the Company's website at www.dayco.com

