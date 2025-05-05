Dawn Health Secures €11.5 Million to Scale Platform & Product Suite for Next-Gen Pharma Digital Health Solutions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn Health, a global leader in digital health, has secured a funding round of €11.5 million from its existing investors: Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker, the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), and Trifork. The investment is aimed at supporting the company's strategy to deliver its platform and product suite to global pharma companies through a SaaS model, while continuing to invest in further offerings within the Dawn Product Suite.

Since 2021, Dawn Health has been dedicated to developing a best-in-class platform designed specifically to accommodate the needs and use cases of the pharmaceutical industry. The Dawn Platform and Product Suite have already been widely adopted by five global industry leaders, including Merck and Novartis. The Dawn Platform is currently used in areas such as oncology, multiple sclerosis, and rare pediatric conditions like growth disorders. It helps patients manage their treatment, report symptoms, and stay in close contact with their healthcare team.

The Dawn Platform and Product Suite empower pharma companies, patients, and healthcare professionals to improve outcomes and patient care by leveraging advanced capabilities in AI, data, evidence generation, clinical integrations, personalization, and connected health. By improving both data collection and analytics, these capabilities ultimately benefit patients and pharma companies alike, positioning the Dawn Platform as the foundation for therapy companions, disease management programs, and real-world evidence (RWE) solutions that enable the next generation of digital health.

"Our ambition is to be the global leader in digital health, powering pharma's next-generation products – and ultimately improving the lives of patients worldwide," said Alexander Mandix Hansen, CEO of Dawn Health. "This funding allows us to bring our proven platform to more markets and deepen our impact."

This next phase reinforces Dawn Health's position as a trusted partner to pharma companies, delivering valuable, scalable, regulatory-grade digital health products that evolve with the needs of modern medicine.

"Since the major investment in December 2021, Dawn Health has grown its revenue significantly and expanded its footprint in global pharma. With more than 100 employees, unique solutions, and a strong regulatory infrastructure, we are prepared to further accelerate our growth," says Chairman Lars Marcher.

About Dawn Health

Dawn Health is a global leader in digital health, specializing in the development of Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), Digital Therapeutics (DTx), and connected health solutions. Accelerating the launch of digital solutions to market, the Dawn Health product suite drives innovation to change the lives of people with chronic conditions. Through close partnerships with the life sciences industry, Dawn Health creates digital health products that transform patient care through an empathetic and human-centric approach.

www.dawnhealth.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2678720/Dawn_Health_Logo.jpg