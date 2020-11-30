Davy Capital Markets targets UK expansion with senior hires

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Davy Capital Markets has added three highly experienced Capital Markets bankers in the UK, including a head of Davy Capital Markets UK to its long established and market leading Capital Markets team of 110 people based in Ireland.

Marco Schwartz joins from KPMG UK as Head of Davy Capital Markets UK; Derek Buckley, former Managing Director at AB Bernstein joins as Head of Client Coverage; and Graham Hertrich joins also from KPMG, as a Director. Based in Davy's existing City of London office, the new group will work as one team with their Dublin colleagues to grow the platform. Further UK hires are expected across research, sales, corporate broking and corporate finance throughout 2021.

Davy Capital Markets currently supports a broad range of FTSE 100, FTSE 250, Small-Cap and Euronext clients including CRH, DCC, Flutter Entertainment, C&C, Smurfit Kappa Group, Kerry and Ryanair. In 2020, Davy has led capital market transactions raising over £2 billion of new equity and over £3 billion of debt supporting clients' growth. The addition of these new team members reflects Davy's ambition to bring its unique coverage model to the UK market, delivering world class outcomes to a new group of clients.

Davy is Ireland's leading investment bank as well as being Ireland's largest private wealth manager, with AUM exceeding €14.5billion. The group employs over 700 staff across its three core divisions of Capital Markets- including sales, trading, research, corporate broking, corporate finance, debt advisory, M&A and Advisory - Wealth Management, and Global Fund Management.

Marco Schwartz, Head of Davy Capital Markets UK commented: "It is a privilege to be joining such a strong platform as Davy. We aim to rapidly grow the depth and breadth of our UK corporate broking and advisory relationships, as well as expanding our sales and research presence in the UK."

Bernard Byrne, Head of Capital Markets and Deputy Group CEO commented: "At Davy, we are focused on always growing the platform and, to this end, we are delighted to welcome Marco, Derek and Graham to the Davy team. We see a significant opportunity to bring our unique coverage model to the UK market, delivering world class outcomes to a new group of clients."

New hires:

Marco Schwartz has just joined in the newly created role of Head of Davy Capital Markets UK. Prior roles include:

2016-2020: KPMG UK - Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets ('ECM') Advisory

2009-2014: MD Barclays, Co-Head of Asia ECM, Head of CEEMEA and Nordics ECM

2004-2009: MD at Deutsche Bank, Head of UK and FIG ECM

Derek Buckley joins as Head of Client Coverage at Davy Capital Markets UK. Prior roles include:

2014-2020: AB Bernstein, Managing Director, EU Equity Sales

2011-2014: RBC Capital Markets, Director, EU Equity Sales

2007-2011: Execution Limited, EU Equity Sales

2003-2007: NCB Stockbrokers, Head of EU Equity Sales

Graham Hertrich, Director Davy Capital Markets UK. Prior roles include:

2017-2020: KPMG, Director ECM Advisory

2006-2016: Jefferies Hoare Govett , Senior Vice President

Davy Capital Markets advises 4 FTSE 100 clients, 9 STOXX 600 clients and 25 other UK and Irish PLCs. It has recently completed equity-raising transactions for, amongst others, Ryanair, Flutter and Smurfit Kappa, raising over £2bn in 2020.

For Reference:

Pat Walsh

Murray Group

T: +353 (0)872-269-345

E: pwalsh@murraygroup.ie

SOURCE Davy Capital Markets