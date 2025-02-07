Davidson Kempner Appoints João Talone as Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP ("Davidson Kempner"), a global investment management firm, is pleased to welcome João Talone as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Talone will focus on supporting the Firm's investments in energy, digital transformation and infrastructure sectors in Iberia and globally.

Mr. Talone brings a wealth of experience to Davidson Kempner having previously served as the chairman and chief executive of EDP Group, a European energy utility company with a global market leadership position in renewable energy. He also co-founded Magnum Capital, one of the largest Iberian private equity firms.

"The energy transition will require flexible capital and Davidson Kempner has a track record of supporting the growth of future market leaders in this dynamic space," said Mr. Talone. "Moreover, Spain and Portugal have enormous opportunities to attract energy-intensive activities eager for green solutions. I look forward to partnering with Davidson Kempner, and certain of its portfolio companies, to pursue these compelling opportunities in support of the broader energy transition."

