DAVID YURMAN ANNOUNCES EIZA GONZÁLEZ AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR WITH NEWEST SCULPTED CABLE CAMPAIGN

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David Yurman, America's foremost luxury jewelry brand, is pleased to announce Mexican actress and singer Eiza González as its newest global ambassador, starring alongside longstanding ambassador Iris Law in the brand's Spring 2025 Sculpted Cable campaign.

Eiza González for David Yurman Spring 2025 Sculpted Cable Campaign

Set against the iconic New York structure of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, a historic visual landmark whose seemingly endless curves echo David Yurman's signature Cable design, the new campaign tells the story of a modern woman who sculpts her own path through life against all odds. Shot by renowned luxury fashion photographer Tyrone Lebon and film director Frank Lebon, the series of images and short films depict González donning the brand's Sculpted Cable collection as she becomes the subject of her own journey of self-discovery.

"The greatest creatives in the world have sculpted their own paths," says González who is set to star in Guy Ritchie's upcoming film Fountain of Youth and Ash by director Flying Lotus this year. "When I left my hometown to move to America to expand my career, it was a challenging leap of faith, but it was the best decision I've ever made. It is so important to design your future. I really admire that in other people as well, especially David, Sybil, and Evan Yurman who broke boundaries within the design industry and are pioneers in their field." González was styled by editor and stylist Elizabeth Saltzman for the campaign.

Instantly recognizable, Cable has become the signature style of David Yurman. For the past 50 years, this iconic design has paid tribute to the past, echoing ancient art and architecture while embracing innovation and youthful optimism. Continuing to be the unifying thread throughout all David Yurman collections, Cable represents strength, connection, and endless possibilities. Inspired by the iconic cuff that David first designed for his wife, Sybil, the Sculpted Cable collection has been reimagined from the signature design element from Cable's original helix shape and transformed into a wavelike pattern that retains the dimensional look of the original hero style.

"As we continue to innovate and evolve the hero cable design that has defined our brand for 50 years, we strive to draw further inspiration from the arts," said President Evan Yurman. "As a brand founded by two artists, we are always rooted in the design and craftsmanship of what makes our styles unique. Getting to shoot this campaign with Eiza in such an iconic New York City landscape was such a special experience and perfectly represents the intention that this collection embodies."

The Spring 2025 Women's Sculpted Cable campaign launches today, February 14th, on David Yurman.com and across all global social channels: @davidyurman and @davidyurmanmen. For more information, visit davidyurman.com.

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautiful objects to wear. Lead today by their son Evan, David Yurman creates timeless yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship, and cable – the brand's artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available at 49 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, and France, and at over 300 locations worldwide through their exclusive network of authorized fine jewelry and timepiece retailers.

