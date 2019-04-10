David Chaum's Elixxir Delivers First Platform Capable of Protecting Privacy by Obscuring Metadata

Metadata recently became a hot topic when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out a Facebook "privacy-first vision for social networking," focused on readily available end-to-end encryption with no attention to protecting metadata. In an open letter to Zuckerberg covered by Forbes, Chaum described the Zuckerberg approach to privacy as "fooling those mostly young people [Zuckerberg] says are moving off newsfeed to messaging into believing that end-to-end encryption means privacy."

Though end-to-end encryption obscures message contents, it does not protect the behavioral details of people's activities. Elixxir nodes, which operate a highly efficient decentralized mix network, provide full metadata protection for users as well as end-to-end encryption. The Elixxir mix network technology, invented by CEO David Chaum, delivers unprecedented speed by using precomputation to create a mix network framework in advance. After precomputation is complete, each team of nodes stands ready to rapidly process a batch of messages, quickly breaking the links between message sender and recipient, as well as links between users and their blockchain message history.

Elixxir BetaNet Nodes

In January, Elixxir initiated its BetaNet node selection process with a community survey addressing preferences for platform governance, incentives, and community structure. Based on survey results, a node application was designed to determine which nodes would operate the Elixxir BetaNet. Since the release of the application, Elixxir has received hundreds of applications from around the world. Elixxir plans to launch a privacy-protecting, decentralized BetaNet supported by node operators on six continents.

Members of the public interested in furthering Elixxir's mission of protecting the privacy and security of users are encouraged to apply to run a BetaNet node before Friday, April 19th on the Elixxir website.

Bounty Program

As part of its efforts to rally the privacy community, Elixxir has launched a bounty program to raise the profile of the BetaNet node selection process. Participants who refer applicants who successfully run a BetaNet node will be eligible for up to two extra nodes in Elixxir's MainNet.

About Elixxir:

Led by world-famous cryptographer David Chaum , inventor of digital cash and father of online anonymity, Elixxir is a transaction platform running on a full-stack blockchain. Elixxir nodes protect privacy by combining end-to-end encryption with a mixed network that obscures user metadata. The platform's breakthrough consensus mechanism enables quantum-resistant security capable of supporting secure messaging, payments, and decentralized application (dApp) data transfer.

Elixxir is capable of supporting high transaction volumes, with extremely fast processing to support global consumer adoption of the decentralized blockchain. The first dApp is currently being built in-house and supports smartphone-based messaging and payments. It will serve as the first easy-to-use interface to the Elixxir platform.

The Elixxir Corp. and WBM offices are located in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About David Chaum:

Founder and CEO David Chaum is the inventor of DigiCash, the first cryptocurrency, and is also known for innovations in cryptography, privacy, and voting. With a PhD in Computer Science from UC Berkeley, his thesis has many elements of what decades later became Bitcoin. David is accompanied by an experienced technical and academic team with backgrounds in cryptography, information technology, economics, and finance.

