David Capdevila Appointed New Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atradius N.V.

The Chairman of Grupo Catalana Occidente, José María Serra, thanked Isidoro Unda for his dedication throughout his career within the insurance group and particularly highlighted his role "in the development and consolidation of Atradius as the leading company in international credit insurance."

Unda was appointed CEO of Atradius N.V. in April 2007 when the companies Crédito y Caución, and Atradius N.V. announced their merger. Previously, Unda had served as CEO at Crédito y Caución since 2001.

Career of the new CEO

David Capdevila holds a degree in Economics and Business Studies and a Master's Degree in Economics and Business Management from the IESE. He joined Grupo Catalana Occidente in 1992 as Director of Organization and Quality and has since assumed various responsibilities in the Group and its different companies.

In 2016, he was appointed CEO of Plus Ultra Seguros. Previously, between 2006 and 2013, he was the CEO of Crédito y Caución, and was Chief Market Officer (CMO) and a member of Atradius' Management Board between 2010 and 2013.

José María Serra also praised the commitment of David Capdevila. "I am convinced that the appointment of David as the CEO of Atradius will boost the positioning of Atradius as a global credit insurer," he said.

About Atradius

Atradius is a global provider of credit insurance, bond and surety, collections and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the largest insurers in Spain and one of the largest credit insurers in the world.

