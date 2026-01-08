DAVE STEWART FORMS RARE ENTITY TO CREATE BREAKTHROUGH IP AND BUILD VENTURES THAT MOVE CULTURE INTO NEW TERRITORY

RARE Entity brings creativity and execution together to shape IP into ventures with genuine cultural and commercial force. At the heart of the mission is a commitment to shift the value chain, returning control and economic benefit to the artists and IP holders who make the work possible.

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Music legend and creative visionary Dave Stewart has joined forces with entrepreneurs Dominic Joseph and Rich Britton to launch RARE Entity, a new venture builder that fuses creativity with operational excellence to build and accelerate ventures with world-class intellectual property.

RARE's aim is to discover and build the ideas, IP, and ventures that impact culture and challenge market norms. RARE turns creative potential into scalable entities powered by strong strategy, clear commercial models, and value that flows back to the people who make it. All by helping artists take back ownership of their IP, and take back control from the big platforms that are threatening artists' and creators' independence, creativity and revenue.

Set up with Dom Joseph (Serial entrepreneur and ex-CEO & Cofounder of Captify) and Rich Britton (Ex Coca-Cola, Apple & Soho House Venture Studio), they are combining the creativity and cultural impact of Stewart with their entrepreneurial experiences as serial founders who have experience of global scaling through to exit. RARE is scaling a series of highly rated Rare Entities, from Sonic Sphere and Rezonate to Planet Fans and So It Goes, bringing together an elite global network of collaborators, creators, and operators to develop these ventures across music, sport, and immersive experience, all built around exceptional IP and creative storytelling.



RARE has built a new model for venture creation, where the companies & concepts come before the capital. Rather than raising a fund and chasing deals, RARE builds the companies themselves, identifying and developing ventures with exceptional IP, crafting their creative edge and operational strength, and securing investment only when it amplifies growth. It is a creativity-first model that flips traditional venture logic, designed to nurture culturally powerful entities from inception. Over the next decade, Rare aims to develop 60 standout ventures, each shaped and qualified by the leading creative, legal, and financial minds in culture.

Stewart, co-founder of Eurythmics, Rock n' Roll Hall of Famer and one of the most awarded and innovative figures in modern music, is renowned for his ability to combine art, technology, and entrepreneurship. Described by Bob Dylan as "a fearless innovator" and by Dennis Hopper as "lightning in a bottle," Stewart has built a career on redefining what's possible when creativity meets bold execution.

"I've spent my life creating worlds - songs, stories, experiences. RARE is the place where those ideas and worlds can grow, with the team and infrastructure to bring them to life on a global stage - ensuring these ideas and the artists are protected and firmly in control." said Stewart.

Alongside Stewart, RARE is co-founded by Dominic Joseph and Rich Britton, both serial entrepreneurs with deep experience in building, scaling, and operationalising global technology and creative businesses.

"What we do at RARE is unique. We combine creativity and operations to bring the most culturally relevant concepts in the world to life," said Rich Britton, Co-Founder of Rare.

"We're building a home for truly RARE ideas - ventures with heart, scale, and the power to define what culture feels like next," added Dominic Joseph. "We only work on epic ventures that we want to be part of, ones we believe can uniquely push boundaries and break the mold."

Together, they've assembled a team of visionaries and creators, including:

Chelcee Grimes - Multi-platinum songwriter, footballer, and broadcaster, bridging music and sport with a new voice for modern culture



"I can't wait for everyone to see what's coming," says Chelcee Grimes. "RARE for me is about having the freedom to be unapologetically creative and to build moments that move people. I've always lived between worlds, from the studio to the stage to the pitch, and our business is where all those passions finally meet."

Lewis Carpenter - Founder and editor of So It Goes- a finely crafted publication and IP platform that showcases the unseen sides and untold talents of the world's most iconic figures, bringing his acclaimed creative eye and storytelling craft to the group.

RARE's focus is on venture building at the intersection of creativity and execution. The studio both integrates and accelerates existing ventures with unique IP and also develops its own.

Among RARE's marquee entities:

Sonic Sphere

An immersive 360 degree audiovisual experience redefining how audiences connect with sound and performance. Sonic Sphere is scaling globally with tier one artists creating bespoke works for this new format.

Rezonate

A next generation music group co-founded with double platinum producer Cam Blackwood and backed by Bridgepoint Capital. Rezonate empowers artists and songwriters to realise their potential on their own terms.

So It Goes

An acclaimed magazine and creative IP platform now evolving under Rare as a home for talent led storytelling across culture, film, music, fashion and contemporary art.

Planet Fans

A direct to fan membership and wallet pass platform for sports and music communities, giving creators and rights holders a new direct value layer.



And a snapshot of pipeline Rare Originals

Zombie Broadway

A cinematic theatrical musical hybrid that introduces a new entertainment medium.

Floating Upstream

A deeply poetic and visually driven narrative world in development.

ICED

A culturally sharp, stylised universe that blends music, story and high impact world building.

Art of Chaos

A concept exploring the creative force that emerges from disorder, built as a narrative, musical and experiential platform.

RARE is a venture builder dedicated to creating game changing ventures that shape culture and rebalance the value chain for the people who create it. Rare exists to amplify exceptional IP and turn it into ventures with real cultural and commercial power, ensuring that artists and creators stay in control of their rights, their work and their future. By combining world class creativity with rigorous operational execution, Rare builds entities that open new value pathways, shift how culture is made and experienced, and return meaningful value to the originators of the IP. Rare's first cohort of Entities, including Sonic Sphere, Rezonate, So It Goes and Planet Fans, reflects this mission. Each has been designed to help creators share, grow and monetise their work on their own terms while building ventures that move culture forward.

