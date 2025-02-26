DAU Components celebrates 50 Years of partnership with Fischer Elektronik

BARNHAM, England, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DAU Components, the leading UK supplier and partner of Fischer Elektronik, proudly marks its 50th year of partnership. This milestone represents five decades of collaboration, shared values, and a mutual commitment to delivering excellence, highlighting a significant chapter in the history of both companies and the electronics industry.

Partnership in 1974 (L-R): Thomas Fischer Mr. H A Fischer and John Harmer. Today (L-R): Paul Harmer with Thomas Fischer.

The partnership between DAU Components and Fischer Elektronik began in 1974 when DAU Components' founder, John Harmer, recognised Fischer's dedication to quality and precision. Over the years, this relationship has grown and strengthened, establishing DAU as Fischer's primary UK supplier. Both companies began as family businesses and have strived to retain the essence of their roots throughout their evolution.

Today, each company remains family owned. DAU is now under the guidance of John Harmer's son, Paul Harmer. Whereas Fischer Elektronik, which was founded by Mr. H.A. Fischer, is now led by Managing Director Patrick W. Fischer, alongside Thomas Fischer who is the CEO and Owner.

"Reaching our 50th anniversary with Fischer Elektronik is not just a business milestone; it's a personal one," says Paul Harmer, CEO of DAU Components.

"Our relationship is built on mutual respect, shared expertise, and a commitment to impeccable quality. We've always prided ourselves on helping people succeed with their projects by assisting with problem solving and delivering efficient - sometimes even customised - solutions. To be associated with Fischer, who shares this passion, has been the bedrock of our organisation and a tremendous honour.

"We've grown together, and this partnership is the springboard that has introduced customers to us and allowed us to grow DAU into what it is today. It's incredibly humbling to look back and see how our collective efforts have advanced technology and supported so many projects over the years."

Since its initial partnership, DAU Components has become the foremost UK supplier of Fischer Elektronik's diverse portfolio of over 700 customisable heatsink profiles. This includes high-performance heatsinks, as well as thermal interface materials, connectors, brackets, and optoelectronics, covering an extensive range of applications.

Patrick Fischer, Managing Director of Fischer Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, Germany, shared his thoughts on this important milestone:

"Our long-term partnership with DAU Components – since 1974 – is built on shared values of quality, innovation, and customer service. Over the years, we have seen the market evolve, but our relationship with DAU has remained constant, and their position as our leading UK partner has been vital. Together, we have delivered outstanding products and solutions to our customers in the UK, and we look forward to many more years of successful collaboration."

DAU Components and Fischer Elektronik will be celebrating this achievement with their team and customers during Fischer Elektronik's forthcoming visit to DAU's offices.

