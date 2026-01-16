Datwyler, LTS Device Technologies, and Stevanato Group Collaborate to Expand Self-Delivery Options for Large-Volume Drugs

Enables convenient on-body delivery of higher dose therapies like anti-cancer treatments and monoclonal antibodies

Utilizes a pre-verified large-volume platform solution to speed time to market

Meets evolving industry needs amid shift from hospital to home administration

PARIS, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datwyler (Middletown, Delaware) a leading provider of high-value, system-critical elastomer components, announced a collaboration with LTS Device Technologies, a developer of smart wearable devices for drug delivery, and Stevanato Group (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions.

Together the companies aim to broaden the scope of large-volume subcutaneous drug delivery by enabling convenient on-body administration of larger volumes – meeting the evolving needs of patients, alongside market demands. The three companies will unveil their platform solution at a joint Learning Lab presentation: When Size Matters: The Evolution of Self-Delivery Solutions for Subcutaneous Administration at Pharmapack, Jan 21-22,2026 in Paris, France.

Supporting Patient-Centric Healthcare for Large-Volume Self Administration

The pharmaceutical landscape for subcutaneous drug delivery is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by the increasing use of biologics and other sensitive therapeutics in clinical practice. According to Precedence Research, the U.S. biologics market is projected to reach $483 billion by 2034, as small molecule research and development productivity declines.

At the same time, patient preferences are changing. A recent Mayo Clinic study (Mayo Clinic's) found that 73% of participants favored in-home self-administration after 24 weeks of therapy – underscoring the need for solutions that support decentralized, convenient patient-centric healthcare versus hospitals or other medical settings.

"By enabling patients to self-administer therapies at home, subcutaneous drug administration facilitates a growing shift towards more accessible personalized healthcare. Datwyler's spray coated NeoFlex™ plungers increase the functional reliability of large volume injection systems and promote greater comfort and safety for the patients," said Paolo Ferrigno, Product Manager, PFS & Cartridges, Datwyler.

Overcoming the Challenges of On-body Delivery for Large-Volume Therapies

Transitioning from hospital-based administration to at-home delivery for large volume, highly sensitive biologics, and other formulations present unique challenges, such as:

Pain, tissue tolerability, and absorption kinetics for high-volume therapies have limited subcutaneous injections to lower volumes, typically 2mL or less.

High-dose therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, oncology treatments, and long-acting neurologic formulations, often exceed the limits of conventional low-volume delivery.

The design of a new custom delivery solution may not always be feasible for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers in a competitive market.

Riccardo Marcon, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing of Drug Containment Solutions with Stevanato Group commented, "There is a pressing market need for innovative solutions to support larger volumes of up to 20mL in a self-administered setting while strictly maintaining safety, therapeutic efficacy, and patient compliance. For pharma companies, EZ-fill® Large Volume Cartridges have been the ideal solution to reduce their complex operations for more than a decade. Our market-leading ready-to-use, EZ-fill® containers are supplied pre-washed, pre-siliconized, pre-assembled with front stoppers, packed in Nest & Tub and pre-sterilized."

Collaborating for Solutions

Anticipating these market challenges, the collaboration has joined forces to offer a pre-verified ecosystem for faster market access, featuring:

Datwyler's extended range of NeoFlex™ plungers for larger volume containers to enable slow, controlled drug delivery and support a wider range of self-administration devices.

Stevanato Group's market-leading large-volume, ready-to-use EZ-fill ® cartridges to address the unique challenges in sensitive therapies, and,

cartridges to address the unique challenges in sensitive therapies, and, LTS Device Technologies' Sorrel™ Platform, capable of delivering from 10 and 20mL cartridges, hence an appropriate choice to demonstrate the capabilities of the NeoFlex™ plungers and large-volume, ready-to-use EZ-fill® cartridges.

The companies will showcase the collaboration to evolve container closure system (CCS) development by optimizing pre-verified platform solutions at Pharmapack with a learning lab presentation: "When Size Matters: The Evolution of Self-Delivery Solutions for Subcutaneous Administration," which will be held on Thursday, January 22 at 12:50 p.m. CET in the Learning Labs - 4A89. Presenters include:

Paolo Ferrigno, Product Manager, PFS & Cartridges, Datwyler

Valerio Ravazzolo, Product Manager, Cartridge Platform, Stevanato Group

Greg Moakes, EVP, New Business Development, LTS Device Technologies

For more information and registration, click here .

To learn more about the collaborative efforts, visit their individual booths or book a joint meeting for end-to-end support. Please contact:

Datwyler – Paolo Ferrigno, Global Product Manager, paolo.ferrigno@datwyler.com

Stevanato Group – Lisa Miles, Investor Relations, lisa.miles@stevanatogroup.com Giacomo Guiducci, Investor Relations, giacomo.guiducci@stevanatogroup.com Caterina Tripepi, Media Relations, caterina.tripepi@stevanatogroup.com Valerio Ravazzolo, Product Manager, Cartridge Platform, valerio.ravazzolo@stevanatogroup.com

LTS Device Technologies – Greg Moakes, EVP New Business Development, greg.moakes@ltslohmann.com

About DATWYLER

In billions of syringes and in every second car around the world, Datwyler components make an important contribution to patient and driver safety. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, automotive, industries and food & beverage. Datwyler materializes ideas for a safer, smarter, and more sustainable world. Thanks to recognized core competencies, the company offers added value to its customers as a development partner. With 25 production sites on four continents, revenue in over 100 countries and more than 7'500 employees, the company generates annual revenue of more than CHF 1'100 million. Headquartered in Switzerland, Datwyler has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986. Learn more about Datwyler www.Datwyler.com.

About LTS Device Technologies

We CARE. We CREATE. We DELIVER. The driving philosophy behind LTS. As a trusted technology partner for the pharmaceutical industry, we develop and manufacture innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral Thin Films ("OTF") as well as wearable drug delivery devices ("OBDS"). LTS´ commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed products and a diverse pipeline of more than 40 development projects targeting multiple disease indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded as well as proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading position through the continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by advancing emerging drug delivery technologies, including Microneedle Array Patches ("MAP") for the transdermal delivery of small and large molecules, biological actives and vaccines. With its SorrelTM wearable drug delivery platform LTS offers patient friendly solutions for complex drugs delivery at home. Founded in 1984, LTS operates today from four sites: in Andernach, Germany, West Caldwell, NJ, USA, St. Paul, MN, USA and Netanya, Israel. LTS has also a representative office in Shanghai, China. Learn more about LTS www.ltslohmann.com .

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes, and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical, and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation, and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value-added solutions to clients. For more information, please visit: www.stevanatogroup.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862984/Datwyler_LTS_SG_Logo.jpg