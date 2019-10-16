Datumate Strengthens Its Presence in the UK Striking a Strategic Partnership With Pell Frischmann

Datumate and Pell Frischman partnership demonstrates commitment to digitalize the UK infrastructure construction market

YOKNEAM, Israel, and LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datumate and Pell Frischmann are pleased to announce today that they have formed a strategic partnership to serve UK infrastructure construction companies. Bringing together Datumate's innovative construction data analytics platform DatuBIM™ with Pell Frischmann's industry leading engineering consultancy services answers the growing demand for continuous project digitization and data-driven project management. DatuBIM™ brings the benefits of multidimensional BIM planning to the project execution phase by delivering continuous digital-twin as-built comparison to previous as-built or to design during the life cycle of the project.

"The collaboration with Pell Frischmann aligns with our strategy and experience in providing a solution tailored to the infrastructure construction market," said Tal Meirzon, CEO of Datumate. "We are excited to partner with such a well-established engineering consultancy as Pell Frischmann. Together we will propel the industry forward and drive the adoption of construction data analytics that delivers multidimensional digital optimisation opportunities to our joint customers".

Through this new strategic partnership, Pell Frischmann will deliver and support Datumate's construction data analytics service, DatuBIM™. DatuBIM™ provides digital monitoring and documentation of managerial and engineering construction processes and establishes a single, permanently updated source of digitised project assets from planning through execution and maintenance of new infrastructure builds or rebuilds of existing infrastructure.

"We see DatuBIM™ as a critical tool for optimising planning, project execution and assets management. Turning field data into relevant insights empowers our customers to better address risks and challenges inherent to any construction project. The benefits of the platform will help to further address the risks and challenges our customers are facing and increase our service offer to clients," said Tony Gosling, Chief Digital Officer of Pell Frischmann.

Datumate will showcase DatuBIM™ during the Digital Construction Week at Excel London, booth B78.

About DatuBIM™

DatuBIM™ 2.0, is a non-intrusive, end-to-end service and collaboration platform that delivers automated construction data analytics within hours of data capture, as well as comparison against design plans and execution progress. As-built digital twins and automated multidimensional, customized analytics deliver valuable insights for optimizing, controlling and documenting processes, quality and budget. DatuBIM™ cloud-based software offers value to project owners, managers and contractors, and the full range of construction industry professionals.

About Datumate

Datumate develops innovative solutions for the construction industry. As a trusted partner for companies committed to digital transformation, Datumate offers software and services that utilize big data analytics, machine learning, state-of-the-art computer vision, and drone technologies. Our flagship service and product DatuBIM™ revolutionizes infrastructure construction project execution management and facilitates digitalization of the entire asset lifecycle.

About Pell Frischmann

Pell Frischmann is a multi-disciplinary and international consultant engineering company formed in 1926. Working across infrastructure, buildings, and regeneration, it is known for diverse engineering expertise and its understanding of its client's commercial and technical needs. Employing around 1,000 professional engineers, it does work around the world covering sectors including water, rail, highways, and major development projects.

