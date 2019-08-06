Dating.com Group Announces Further Business Development Plans

VALLETTA, Malta, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating.com Group—managed by SOL Networks, an umbrella brand for more than 15 projects, including Dating.com, Lovinga, Tubit and TripTogether and many others—has announced plans to continue its investment in business development related to international dating. More specifically, during its regular Summer 2019 Board meeting in Luxembourg, the Board decided it will focus on developing new streaming technologies and purchasing IP products, including ready-made data platforms, to drive global expansion and a new level of quality in the market.

Dating app users are increasingly uninterested or unimpressed with swiping. Last year, Dating.com became one of the first global dating services to add one-to-many livestreaming to its platform, allowing members to communicate and interact in real-time with far more potential matches at once. While live streaming is quickly gaining popularity in the market, improving the technology which underpins it is crucial to keep the industry moving forward.

"We are committed to continuing to lead the way in helping people make genuine, lasting connections around the globe," Alla Gubenko, board director in Dating.com Group, said. "Focusing on business development and technology investment represents the best way to increase the quality of the industry generally and the capitalization of our company specifically. To that end, we are excited to help produce the next generation of live-streaming products and to acquire IP products in the near future."

About Dating.com Group

Dating.com Group is a global social discovery platform, enabling people from around the globe to connect through the power of shared interests and mutual benefits. Dating.com Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 500 professionals with more than 73 million registered users across the entire portfolio. Our brands include Dating.com, DateMyAge, LovingA, Tubit, AnastasiaDate, ChinaLove, and many more, each with a unique platform tailored to different communities defined by interest, geography and demographics.

About SOL Networks

SOL Networks is an international Internet-holding company headquartered in Malta and specializing in the creation and promotion of the websites, where people from different countries can expand their social and business connections: to learn, to communicate, to find friends for travel companions, to play online games and learn foreign languages.

