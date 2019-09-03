Datavan unveils new range of modular self-service kiosk system

According to Tillster, a leader in digital ordering and engagement solutions for restaurants, the global kiosk market is expected to reach $30.8 billion by 2024. This is mainly due to shifts towards self-service technology in the food and beverage industries [1].

To cater to this rising demand, Datavan has decided to offer companies a self-service kiosk that addresses clients' needs while offering flexibility in maintenance and upgrade.

"Applying a forward-thinking modular design principle, the system architecture is made in sections that can be customized or changed much more easily than its predecessors. As a result, our customers are able to tailor a bespoke hardware in an affordable way and further enjoy a low total cost of ownership in the long-term," said CY Lin, the president of DataVan.

Features of Mars:

Responsive Touchscreen available in display sizes ranging from 21.5 to 32 inches

available in display sizes ranging from 21.5 to 32 inches Scalable Core System which is equipped a variety of embedded PC box and can be configured to meet specific needs. All systems support Windows, Linux, and Android applications.

which is equipped a variety of embedded PC box and can be configured to meet specific needs. All systems support Windows, Linux, and Android applications. Complete Hardware Package built with an array of device options, including AI-powered cameras, receipt printer, 1D/2D barcode reader, RFID reader, microphone, speaker, payment terminal holder, wired or wireless network communication, and etc…

built with an array of device options, including AI-powered cameras, receipt printer, 1D/2D barcode reader, RFID reader, microphone, speaker, payment terminal holder, wired or wireless network communication, and etc… Flexible I nstallation with counter top, wall mount and freestanding options.

with counter top, wall mount and freestanding options. Field-Serviceable Design that allows all devices and components to be taken out individually and replaced.

that allows all devices and components to be taken out individually and replaced. Robust Construction with a powder-coated thick metal formed in a unibody craftsmanship, offering more security and durability.

with a powder-coated thick metal formed in a unibody craftsmanship, offering more security and durability. Remote Monitoring Tool to help the IT experts to get handy information about the hardware health conditions and take actions beforehand.

With a strong alliance of partners, Datavan's customers will be provided with a complete range of choices in relation to the kiosk's components and technologies. This is aimed at shortening the product development process and allow customers to enter the market more quickly.

About DataVan

DataVan International Corporation is a professional IT solutions provider offering a complete suite of products including point-of-sale systems, self-service kiosks, industry computers, and related peripherals. With over 30 years of experience in design, development, manufacturing, marketing and support services, DataVan brings a comprehensive industry knowledge to offer both off-the-shelf and tailor-made products in meeting a broad range of business needs for point-of-service, self-service, business automation, customer engagement and more.



DataVan systems have been trusted in over half a million installations worldwide -- and they have been widely adopted by market leaders in a variety of industry segments, businesses and applications.

