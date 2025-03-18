DataTracks Aurora: AI-Enabled XBRL Solution for Malaysian Business Reporting

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataTracks, a global leader in cloud-based compliance reporting solutions, announced the launch of DataTracks Aurora, an AI-powered XBRL platform designed to simplify and accelerate compliance with the Malaysian Business Reporting System (MBRS).

The MBRS is a digital submission framework introduced by the Companies Commission of Malaysia (Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia or SSM) for filing financial statements and annual returns in the XBRL format. With mandatory digital submissions having begun in December 2024, Aurora is built to help Malaysian businesses prepare early – with ease, accuracy, and confidence.

"Aurora is built to significantly reduce the time and effort spent on XBRL preparation for accounting, audit, and corporate secretarial firms," said Pramodh Vittal, Senior VP, Product Design at DataTracks. "Powered by AI and equipped with a user-friendly interface, it ensures efficiency at every step. Any updates made to financial statements instantly reflect in the corresponding MBRS template, maintaining data integrity throughout the process."

MBRS Filing Challenges

With the MBRS mandate now aligned with MPERS and MFRS reporting standards, accounting professionals face several key challenges such as complex data mappings to MBRS templates, intricate business validation rules, and repetitive manual tasks across multiple entities.

Purpose-Built for MBRS Preparers

Aurora enables users to upload financial statements, automatically map them to MBRS templates, and reuse those mappings across similar entities – saving time and ensuring consistency.

Through AI-driven automation, preparers can reuse mappings to reduce manual effort, potentially saving up to 80% of preparation time. A user-friendly interface simplifies the mapping process with minimal manual input.

The smart review and validation feature helps trace mapped values back to financial statements for easy verification and error-free output.

Aurora also includes robust access controls, allowing firms to manage multiple entity profiles, assign roles to internal teams or clients, and streamline preparation and review workflows with built-in security.

"Aurora helps shift the focus from manual data entry to strategic review. Accountants can now complete five MBRS filings in the time it once took to do one," added Rashmi Ravindran, VP Sales – APAC, DataTracks.

About DataTracks

DataTracks, recently recognized as a G2 Best Software winner in the Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) category for 2025, has been providing compliance reporting solutions for over 20 years. In addition to Aurora, DataTracks recently launched DataTracks Oxbow, a powerful platform for FATCA/CRS reporting requirements, globally.

DataTracks' full-stack solutions have supported over 30,000 clients across 25+ countries in effortlessly navigating diverse global regulatory regimes.

For more information, visit https://www.datatracks.com.

For Business Enquiries:

Email: enquiry@datatracks.my

Malaysia: +60 3-2706 0185

Media Contact: mediarelations@datatracks.com

Disclaimer: Statements regarding product performance are based on internal assessments and client feedback. Results may vary. DataTracks is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

