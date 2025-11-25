Datatonic Taps Industry Leader to Accelerate AI & Data Expansion Across the Americas

Datatonic has appointed Stephen Charko as Head of Sales, Americas, where he will lead transformational data and AI growth across key verticals and deepen strategic enterprise relationships. Charko brings decades of experience scaling data and analytics businesses at Gartner, Telemetry, and most recently KPMG, where he more than doubled the Deal Advisory Analytics practice.

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datatonic, a ten-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year data and AI consultancy that works with leading, global enterprises such as the United Football League, Wizards of the Coast, and premier streaming service Cineverse, has announced the appointment of Stephen Charko as Head of Sales, Americas, effective November 3, 2025. Based in Toronto, Charko will lead the company's regional AI, data, and analytics sales strategy across key enterprise verticals including Telco, Media & Entertainment, Agency, Retail, and Financial Services and Insurance (FSI).

After making its mark on the North American market in the past two years, Datatonic enters its next phase of acceleration in the region. Charko leads the expansion of Datatonic's commercial footprint, deepening strategic enterprise relationships, and driving ROI-positive AI adoption across the region.

"As we enter a new chapter of growth in the Americas, Stephen's leadership will be key to uniting our sales vision across the AI continuum and doubling down on delivering measurable business value for our clients," Cyril Marques, Managing Director, Americas, said.

Charko joins Datatonic at a pivotal moment for enterprise AI. As demand accelerates for trustworthy, revenue-generating solutions, he brings his considerable experience in scaling high-performing analytics organizations. At KPMG Canada, Charko more than doubled the Deal Advisory Analytics practice, exceeding 50% year-over-year gains in the most recent fiscal cycle. His earlier leadership roles at Gartner and data-science startup Telemetry further solidify his record of building complex analytics programs that deliver measurable business outcomes. He holds an MBA from McMaster University.

"When looking at where AI is heading, it was clear Datatonic held the definitive position," said Charko. "They don't just build solutions; they engineer business advantage. By harnessing the full power of the Google Cloud ecosystem, Datatonic helps clients move from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide profitability."

Expertise to Prove AI's ROI

According to Gartner surveys, 30% of generative AI projects will be abandoned after proof of concept by the end of 2025, citing unclear business value as a top reason. (1) Organizations frequently cite proliferating data environments, unclear use cases, and the absence of scalable deployment frameworks as barriers to success. This environment has created heightened demand for partners capable of operationalizing AI at scale, especially those with deep hyperscale alignment.

"AI has reached the point where experimentation isn't enough," said Charko. "Datatonic is uniquely built for this moment because we take clients into production and drive adoption through rapid upskilling, enablement, and change support."

Driving Value Across Core Industries

Datatonic's data and AI solutions are already deployed across some of the most data-intensive sectors in the Americas. Under Charko's leadership, the company will continue accelerating high-value, production-ready AI that delivers measurable business impact, including:

Accelerating Cloud Modernization: With Datatonic's Gemini-powered Migration Accelerator, clients have reduced complex dashboard load times by 80% and cut time-to-data by 75%, enabling faster, more confident analysis of ERP data.

With Datatonic's Gemini-powered Migration Accelerator, clients have reduced complex dashboard load times by 80% and cut time-to-data by 75%, enabling faster, more confident analysis of ERP data. Reducing Operational Costs at Scale: By Deploying an invoice processing solution, Datatonic create a system capable of reducing invoice costs for each invoice as much as 70% and improved customer satisfaction.

By Deploying an invoice processing solution, Datatonic create a system capable of reducing invoice costs for each invoice as much as 70% and improved customer satisfaction. Transforming and Enriching Data: Datatonic standardizes, cleanses, and enriches fragmented datasets across platforms to ensure accuracy, completeness, and readiness for AI and analytics workloads.

Datatonic standardizes, cleanses, and enriches fragmented datasets across platforms to ensure accuracy, completeness, and readiness for AI and analytics workloads. Revolutionizing Media Stream Searches: Reduced content search and discovery times by 90% compared to traditional streaming service search times. Trimmed customer churn by 15% with user search upgrades.

Reduced content search and discovery times by 90% compared to traditional streaming service search times. Trimmed customer churn by 15% with user search upgrades. Detecting Fraud in Real Time: Built a fraud-detection model that operates at 90%+ accuracy with <6% false positives, representing ~$100M in fraudulent transactions per year. Improved serving latency of ~20ms, preserving seamless customer experience.

"Datatonic is the premier Google Partner not just because of their technical expertise, but because they cut through the hype," said Charko. "Their mission is to turn AI from a roadmap item into a quantifiable ROI driver - and that execution focus is what truly sets them apart."

A Strategic Step in Datatonic's Global Expansion

Datatonic's momentum is fueled by its award-winning engineering teams, expanding global client base, and leadership in Google Cloud innovation. The company is highly regarded for its production-grade data and AI deployments. Charko's appointment signals a strategic acceleration of Datatonic's Americas expansion at a time when enterprise AI moves into a new era defined by maturity, urgency, and measurable outcomes.

About Datatonic

Datatonic is a global data and AI consultancy and ten-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, helping enterprises turn data and AI into clear, measurable business outcomes. As an end-to-end partner, Datatonic drives rapid transformation across strategy, architecture, deployment, enablement, and continuous optimization, empowering organizations to scale AI impact. Learn more at datatonic.com.

References:

Gartner, Inc. "Gartner Survey Shows 88% of HR Leaders Say Their Organizations Have Not Realized Significant Business Value from AI Tools." Gartner Newsroom, 28 Oct. 2025.

