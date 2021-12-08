DataQube secures €26 million from French investment management company, RGREEN INVEST

CAMBRIDGE, England, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataQube Global Ltd, developer of the world's first standalone edge data centre module, has acquired a €26 million Serie A funding from RGREEN INVEST, a leading French investment management company focused on financing green infrastructure and technology projects. With more than €800M already invested in InfraGreen and renewable energy markets, this is the company's first venture in the data centre industry.

DataQube's person-free layout offers a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to traditional edge computing infrastructures because the energy transfer is dedicated solely to powering computers. Indeed, feasibility studies have shown that DataQube cuts down power consumption by as much as 56% and C02 emissions by 56% due to its ability to support a greater IT load per sqm. DataQube also features a range of cooling options, including next generation immersive cooling in its core internal infrastructure, that enable further consumption and emission savings. The system's efficient use of space combined with its optimized IT capacity reduces its physical footprint since less land, less power and fewer raw materials are needed from the outset, setting a new standard in the industry.

"We are honoured to receive backing from an organisation that recognises the importance of green infrastructure and InfraGreen technologies," says David Keegan, CEO of DataQube Global. "Our goal has always been to develop a sustainable solution to support the data centre industry in its drive to reduce C02 targets in line with CSR policies. Big tech firms may well be transitioning from fossil fuel to renewable energy sources, but their overall energy consumption is still growing. This needs to be addressed."

DataQube's optimal PUE advantages, together with its compact design, lightweight structure and sterile operational environment facilitate its easy deployment in a wide range of internal and external locations at the edge of the network where the installation of traditional infrastructures is neither feasible nor financially viable.

