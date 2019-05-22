DataProphet Appoints Brian Gillespie as Vice President of Global Sales

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataProphet , a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Brian Gillespie as Vice President (VP) of Global Sales to accelerate the company's international expansion plans. According to analyst firm, Tractica, annual worldwide manufacturing sector investment in AI software, hardware and services will increase from $2.9 billion in 2018 to $13.2 billion by 2025.

Brian Gillespie, Detroit based veteran in the manufacturing sector, brings almost three decades of sales experience to the innovative manufacturing AI start-up. Prior to joining DataProphet, Gillespie held executive sales roles at Citrine Informatics, Sight Machine, Imaginestics, and Plex Systems. In his new role at DataProphet, he is responsible for international customer and partner acquisition to cement the company's global footprint.

"Brian brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our executive leadership team and we are really excited to have him drive our global sales efforts," said Frans Cronje, CEO, DataProphet. "We are confident that Brian can take the business forward at an even faster pace than we have seen in the last five years. I look forward to the team achieving great things together."

Through advanced machine learning, DataProphet's AI technology is proven to reduce defects and scrap typically by 50 percent and improve plant efficiency. Over the past five years, DataProphet has delivered bleeding edge deep learning solutions which have repeatedly outperformed expectations. The company recently received further recognition by winning the Mercedes Benz Innovation Challenge.

"DataProphet is expanding rapidly and has already seen a lot of attention from tier one manufacturers and investors across North America, South America, and Europe," said Brian Gillespie, VP Global Sales, DataProphet. "I'm thrilled to join such a fast moving start-up with huge potential to be the leader in AI in manufacturing."

About DataProphet

DataProphet is a leading global AI provider for Industry 4.0, improving quality and yield in manufacturing. Through advanced machine learning, its AI solution suite is proven to reduce defects and scrap by at least 50 percent and improve plant efficiency. DataProphet's technology actively prescribes optimal control parameter settings to refine production performance. DataProphet has a team of 40 engineers, mathematicians, data and computer scientists committed to deliver actionable insights and measurable impact to realise continuous improvement. Read more here .

