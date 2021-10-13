Dataminr is Acquiring Krizo, a Pioneering Real-time Crisis Response Platform for Corporations

Krizo's capabilities will be integrated into Dataminr Pulse, the company's corporate product for physical safety and security, cyber threat detection, and reputational risk.

NEW YORK and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr, the leading real-time information discovery platform, today announced it is acquiring Krizo, an innovative real-time crisis response platform for global enterprises. Krizo's capabilities will be fully integrated into Dataminr Pulse, the product relied on by over half of the Fortune 50 for discovering the earliest indications of emerging events and critical information that affect a corporation's people, assets, and operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome the highly talented Krizo team to Dataminr. The pioneering product they've built will further expand the value of our real-time information discovery platform for our corporate customers," said Dataminr Founder and CEO, Ted Bailey. "Unexpected events can occur anywhere across the world at any moment –– such as a supply chain disruption caused by a natural disaster or a ransomware attack impacting a critical business system –– radically affecting a company's people, assets, and operations. With Krizo's real-time crisis response platform integrated into Dataminr Pulse, our corporate customers will accelerate the speed at which they take action on the real-time events, threats and risks discovered by Dataminr's AI platform."

Krizo, a Copenhagen-based technology company, has created a new category of corporate collaboration platform that is purpose-built for enabling the fastest and most efficient real-time corporate response to unexpected crises. In the five years since its founding, Krizo has established itself as a product innovator, relied on by global enterprises including Fujifilm, Vodafone, Maersk, and Palo Alto Networks.

Krizo's adaptable platform enables teams to plan for, simulate and activate rapid real time responses to a diverse set of high-impact physical world events, cyber threats, supply chain disruptions, and emerging reputational risks. The platform provides a robust library of easily customizable operational playbooks, enabling instant cross-organization coordination and communication in the face of numerous types of real time unexpected business disruptions and crisis situations. "Pulse will enable corporations to prepare for the unexpected, with easy-to-action response playbooks created for the full range of crisis response scenarios triggered by Dataminr alerts," Bailey added.

Using Pulse, global enterprises will be able to cross-functionally collaborate in new ways and more comprehensively respond to the growing set of increasingly complex realtime risks discovered by Dataminr. "At Krizo, we've worked hand-in-hand with the world's largest global corporations for years to create a simple-to-use real-time crisis response platform that enables the most effective holistic and cross-organizational corporate response when unexpected disaster strikes," said Krizo's Co-Founder and COO Magnus Josias.

"It is a natural fit for us to join Dataminr, the pioneering AI company that has revolutionized early event discovery. Corporations will not only discover events faster than was ever before possible with Dataminr's AI platform, but also be able to seamlessly respond to those events in the fastest and most efficient manner with Krizo's real-time crisis response platform," said Krizo's Co-Founder and CEO Emil Emil Stenbøg.

Relied on by over half of the Fortune 50, Dataminr Pulse has established a wide footprint across many commercial sectors including technology; finance; retail; food and beverage; transportation and logistics; energy; telecom; healthcare; automotive; insurance; and pharma. Dataminr's corporate business line has doubled in revenue growth three years in a row, with significant expansion globally across North America, EMEA and APAC. The acquisition of Krizo will further deepen Dataminr's client footprint across the European market.

The acquisition of Krizo comes just months after Dataminr's July 2021 acquisition of Watchkeeper and its $475M growth capital financing in April 2021,which valued the company at $4.1B. With the integration of both WatchKeeper's geovisualization platform, and Krizo's real-time crisis response platform, Dataminr Pulse will enable corporate enterprises to discover, contextualize and rapidly and most effectively respond to events in real time. The new version of Dataminr Pulse, which includes both WatchKeeper and Krizo's capabilities, will be available to both new and existing corporate customers at the start of 2022.

Taylor Wessing and Magnusson are acting as legal counsel to Dataminr and Kromann Reumert is acting as legal counsel to Krizo.

ABOUT DATAMINR

Dataminr delivers the earliest warnings on high impact events and critical information far in advance of other sources. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI businesses, Dataminr enables faster response, more effective risk mitigation, and stronger crisis management for public and private sector organizations spanning global corporations, first responders, NGOs, and newsrooms. Recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies, with 800 employees across seven global offices.

Since its founding in 2009, Dataminr has created the world's leading real-time information discovery platform, which detects digital patterns of emerging events and critical information from public data signals. Today, Dataminr's leading AI Platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from over 200,000 unique public data sources. The company has been recognized for its groundbreaking AI Platform and rapid revenue growth by Forbes AI 50, and Deloitte Fast 500 and has been named to Forbes Cloud 100 for five consecutive years.

Alongside Dataminr's corporate product, Dataminr Pulse, the company provides public sector organizations with its First Alert product for first response, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 650 newsrooms and by over 30,000 journalists worldwide.

