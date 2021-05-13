Datametica now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

- Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Pelican to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to shape business strategies

- Pelican empowers customers to automate the comparing, validation and reconciliation of datasets across two heterogeneous SQL data stores. With 'zero data movement' and 'zero coding', this technology validates data between legacy data warehouses or other Cloud systems and Microsoft Azure

LONDON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datametica today announced Pelican's availability on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace . Datametica's customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

This product helps customers to compare, validate and reconcile datasets across two heterogeneous SQL data stores. This includes Table, Column Comparison and Cell-Level Validation, also Selective Column Mapping, even comparing different data types for the same data in different data models at petabyte scale. The validation can be scheduled or continuously run, with the option for 'zero coding' and 'zero data movement'. Pelican brings confidence in decommissioning of Legacy Data Warehouses. Pelican greatly reduces the time taken for a migration, de-risking the migration by supporting parallel running of both new and old systems, and reduces the unit testing associated with a modernization program.

Dr Phil Shelley, Co-founder & President of Datametica says, "Based on our history working with Teradata, Oracle, Hadoop, Netezza, and other legacy solutions, and have moved them to Microsoft Azure, we have built automation products for migrating faster and at lower risk & cost. We support system integrators and customers around the world with one of the best routes to the cloud".

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Datametica:

Datametica is a Microsoft Gold Partner with expertise in Cloud Platform, Advanced-Data analytics and Application Integration. Datametica products bring capabilities to transform legacy Teradata, Oracle, Hadoop, Netezza, Datastage, & others, to cloud-based data warehousing, data engineering, and advanced analytics solutions. Using Eagle , Raven and Pelican , Datametica automates and accelerates migration to Microsoft Azure, enabling the rapid and low-cost adoption of new environments to drive business and technology outcomes.

