Datamatics positioned as the Challenger in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Data Management & Analytics Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides a competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Data Management & Analytics Services vendors

Datamatics, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact

MIDDLETON, Mass. and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Datamatics, a global Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experiences Company, as a 2022 technology Challenger in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Data Management & Analytics Services market

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Sreejith PS, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Datamatics provides enterprise data management consulting services by assessing their client's current strategy. This assists in either building on the client's available technology stack by utilizing Datamatics' IP, solution accelerators, and frameworks, or in form of offering bespoke BI Analytics services by utilizing its industry expertise & BI platforms. The company also provides a data management competence matrix comprising data governance, data architecture, data models, data quality, and data security as a part of its well-curated ecosystem of partners and products." Sreejith added, "Datamatics, with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a challenger in SPARK Matrix: Data Management & Analytics Services, 2022."

Sachin Rane, Executive Vice President & Head – Software Solutions, Datamatics Global Solutions Limited, expressed, "Data management is one of the topmost priorities of the enterprises in today's time, there are silos of information or data across organization, and they are looking for a cohesive strategy to manage it.

"Datamatics' Enterprise Data Management (EDM) practice offers end-to-end data management solutions as well as point solutions to enable businesses disembark on their data to intelligence journey. He further added, "We are pleased to be a part of the Quadrant Spark Matrix - Data Management and Analytics Services, 2022. This reflects the robust comprehensive functional service capability, domain-specific rich expertise and global service coverage of Datamatics EDM."

