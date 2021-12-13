Datamatics Named a Technology Leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for a Second Consecutive Year in the SPARK Matrix™ Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), 2021

Datamatics receives strong ratings on Technology Excellence as well as Customer Impact

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Datamatics, a global Intelligent Automation Products, Digital Solutions, Technology, and BPM Company, as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) market. Datamatics has been recognized for its IDP product TruCap+ for the second consecutive year. TruCap+ is a template-free AI-enabled IDP product that allows enterprises to realize faster time-to-value and achieve greater Straight-Through Processing (STP) with accuracy.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading IDP vendors in its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

The IDP solution helps organizations automate and streamline the process of capturing, classifying, and extracting relevant information from structured, semi-structured, and unstructured documents for further processing. It typically leverages artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, deep learning, and machine learning (ML) for document processing.

Driven by the dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on business and technology, the IDP solutions and technologies are continuously evolving to offer advanced data processing capabilities. This unprecedented rise in remote work due to the pandemic and the increase in digitalization promoting document conversion into digital formats across multiple industry verticals - is expected to drive the growth in the IDP segment. With the growing maturity and advancements in technologies, IDP vendors are making a significant investment in improving the features and functionalities of their IDP solutions by leveraging ML and AI in automating document processing to enhance process efficiency, resource utilization, and productivity.

"Datamatics, with its comprehensive technology for document processing, offering the TruCap+ IDP platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. The company has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) market," said Apoorva Dawalbhakta, Senior Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Datamatics' TruCap+ offers a template-free data extraction platform powered by AI and ML that offers higher straight-through processing (STP) with accuracy. Additionally, it provides an easy-to-use configurator and engaging UX allowing users to easily accomplish the document automation tasks. Moreover, with its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, Datamatics is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global IDP market."

"Enterprises are digitally transforming their processes using Intelligent Automation tools including IDP. TruCap+ has enabled enterprises to process unstructured, semi-structured, and structured documents with speed and accuracy. TruCap+'s template-free feature takes automation to the next level and delivers a high degree of straight-through process, which has a positive impact on ROI, " said Mitul Mehta, SVP & Head, Marketing & Communications, Datamatics. "We are delighted to be named as the 'Leader' in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Datamatics TruCap+ Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Platform, visit www.datamatics.com/intelligent-automation/idp-trucap

Download the copy of the report: Link

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

About Datamatics

Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a complete digital approach, Datamatics portfolio spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and Philippines.

To know more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

Media Contacts



Akshita Yadav

Datamatics

akshita.yadav@datamatics.com

Riya Mehar

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions