DATAMARK Technologies Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Advancing Location Determination Capabilities and Data Accuracy with Its Improved GIS and Indoor Mapping Solution

DATAMARK INSIDE empowers first responders to visualize buildings in 3D, pinpoint the floor levels of 911 callers, and improve situational awareness for more precise and efficient emergency response planning and management.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan researched the indoor mapping industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes DATAMARK Technologies with the 2024 North American New Product Innovation Award. The company combines the expertise of Michael Baker's public safety and GIS data management capabilities with Digital Data Technologies, Inc.'s top-tier Next Generation 911 location services. The unified brand offers an integrated solution that enhances call routing accuracy, provides seamless discrepancy resolution, and ensures high location fidelity for call takers. By leveraging advanced technologies such as indoor mapping, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), and digital twin technology, the company positions itself to serve the government technology and public safety market with unparalleled data accuracy and interoperability. INSIDE™, DATAMARK's cloud-native indoor mapping solution, revolutionizes building safety by integrating precise indoor data with tools for effective exit planning, emergency asset access, and incident response.

DATAMARK Technologies

DATAMARK's advanced indoor mapping platform allows users to visually manage, update, and collaborate on highly accurate indoor information, enhancing situational awareness and operational efficiency. INSIDE transforms indoor maps into actionable intelligence by creating a common operating picture for public safety stakeholders and facility managers. It empowers first responders to plan efficient entry and exit routes, swiftly access equipment, and precisely locate incidents. With 360-degree imagery and closed-circuit television integration features, INSIDE provides a detailed virtual view of every room, aiding faster wayfinding and coordination. The platform supports collaboration through a role-based interface, permitting multiple users to access and utilize indoor mapping data from smartphones, tablets, or computers. INSIDE's real-time integration with security camera footage enables public safety personnel to assess incidents before arriving on-site, improving response effectiveness and spatial awareness.

Brent Iadarola, vice president at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "DATAMARK's innovative approach to real-time GIS data management and integration significantly enhance decision-making and response times in public safety operations. The company sets a new standard for data accuracy and interoperability in the indoor mapping market by leveraging advanced technologies and ensuring comprehensive, scalable, and secure solutions."

DATAMARK's INSIDE platform integrates high-quality data with industry-standard GIS systems for seamless connectivity with public safety systems. It addresses the limitations of outdated, paper-based building plans by offering up-to-date digital data accessible to all authorized personnel. The critical information flows seamlessly to those who need it, optimizing asset management, enhancing situational awareness, and enabling efficient emergency responses when every second counts. DATAMARK's primary differentiator is the ability to manage access to sensitive data securely. Its system permits credential-based access, ensuring only authorized personnel can view and update data. This controlled access is vital when dealing with critical infrastructure and sensitive information, providing security and flexibility in data management. The company's comprehensive and scalable solutions, its cost-effective and efficient skeletal data collection and management approach, and its emphasis on the importance of sustainable data management also set it apart in the industry.

"DATAMARK's INSIDE™ allows real-time updates to indoor mapping data, ensuring all stakeholders access the most current and accurate information. This feature enhances operational efficiency by dynamically updating floor plans and critical data across all integrated systems, including computer-aided dispatch and emergency management platforms. By promptly addressing user needs and integrating their suggestions, DATAMARK continually refines its solutions to better serve its clients' evolving requirements," added Ojaswi Rana, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

