DataM Intelligence Enables Global Expansion for Functional Ingredient Manufacturer through Strategic Customer Identification and Target Prioritization

The client, a natural functional ingredient manufacturer, offered a premium-quality bioactive compound with proven efficacy but had a limited global customer base, supplying to fewer than 30 companies across select markets. Despite strong production capacity and certifications, the client struggled to identify new customers, diversify sales channels, and increase annual revenue, which had stagnated at approximately USD 4 million. The absence of a structured outreach and segmentation model hindered market expansion.

DataM Intelligence Solution

DataM Intelligence implemented a Customer Identification and Target Prioritization Framework to help the client unlock untapped demand and expand its customer footprint. The approach was structured into three targeted categories:

Category Objective Key Deliverables 1. Existing Users of Similar Ingredients Capture market share from competitors supplying comparable ingredients (e.g., carotenoids, antioxidants, or polyphenols). Identified 120+ companies actively using similar ingredients; mapped supplier affiliations, purchase volumes, and formulation focus. 2. Potential New Users Identify companies not yet using the ingredient but positioned to adopt it for innovation or reformulation. Built a list of 85 emerging nutraceutical, functional food, and skincare brands showing R&D interest in natural bioactives. 3. Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Leverage CMOs as B2B intermediaries to access multiple end brands. Mapped 45 CMOs specializing in capsules, gummies, and beverage formulations; analyzed key client portfolios and formulation capacities.

Execution Steps

Database Development: Aggregated data from 50+ secondary sources and 20 industry databases. Market Segmentation: Segmented targets by region (NA, EU, APAC), application area (nutraceuticals, cosmetics, beverages), and formulation type (softgel, powder, emulsion). Scoring Model: Ranked all prospects using a 5-parameter scoring index — purchase volume, innovation activity, R&D budget, supplier openness, and ESG positioning. Engagement Roadmap: Delivered a 3-month phased outreach roadmap with tiered priority clusters and key contact information.

Results & Client Impact

Conclusion

Through DataM Intelligence's structured customer identification and prioritization framework, the client successfully transformed from a niche supplier into a globally visible ingredient provider. The project established a sustainable sales pipeline, reduced dependency on existing clients, and positioned the company for long-term revenue growth across nutraceutical, functional food, and cosmetic sectors.

