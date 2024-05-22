Dataloy Systems Launches Groundbreaking Widgets at Breakbulk Rotterdam, Revolutionizing Maritime Data Access

Pioneering Contextual Design: Dataloy Widgets Enhance Data Accessibility and Decision-Making in Maritime Logistics

OSLO, Norway, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataloy Systems, a leader in maritime technology solutions, today unveils the groundbreaking Dataloy Widgets, set to transform maritime operations at Breakbulk Rotterdam. Available from Dataloy VMS version 7.9, these innovative tools are designed to enhance data accessibility and utility across maritime logistics. Integrated seamlessly into the Dataloy Voyage Management System (VMS), the Widgets enable unprecedented contextual real-time insights and empower more agile, informed decision-making. This pivotal launch not only marks a significant leap in how maritime professionals interact with and utilise data but also sets a new standard for operational excellence in the industry.

A Vision Realised: Future-Focused Innovation Drives Maritime Excellence

"Dataloy Widgets are tailored specifically to overcome the pressing challenges faced by today's maritime professionals," said Erik Fritz Loy, CEO of Dataloy Systems. "From the start, our objective was to create tools that not only enhance efficiency but also empower our clients with precise, actionable data, making real-time, informed decisions possible."

"Our rigorous analysis and collaboration with maritime experts have ensured that the Dataloy Widgets not only respond to current operational needs but also anticipate future demands of the maritime logistics sector," continued Erik Fritz Loy. "We are not just reacting to the market; we are actively defining its future, setting new standards for operational excellence and decision-making in the industry."

Empowering Maritime Professionals with Real-time Data

The Dataloy Widgets bring a new level of functionality to maritime data management, offering features such as:

Users can access real-time data on key operational metrics such as bunker costs, port delays, and vessel performance. Customisable Interface : Each widget can be tailored to meet the specific needs of individual users, making data interaction both intuitive and productive.

: Each widget can be tailored to meet the specific needs of individual users, making data interaction both intuitive and productive. Integrated System Architecture: Seamlessly integrated within the Dataloy VMS, these widgets ensure a fluid user experience without the disruptions typical with disparate systems.

Anticipating the Impact: A New Era of Efficiency and Strategic Insight in Maritime Logistics

As Dataloy Systems launches its innovative Dataloy Widgets, the company envisions a transformative shift in maritime logistics. "These Widgets are more than just tools; they represent a new paradigm in how data is utilised in our industry," said Andrea Biasillo, CTO of Dataloy Systems. With their introduction, Dataloy is poised to significantly enhance operational efficiencies and improve the decision-making process across the maritime sector.

"We expect these Widgets to be game-changers, turning everyday data interactions into strategic advantages and redefining the approach to maritime logistics," continued Andrea Biasillo. By providing real-time insights into critical operational aspects like bunker costs, port delays, and vessel performance, the Dataloy Widgets are tailored to meet the unique challenges faced by maritime professionals today, fostering a more informed and efficient operational environment.

About Dataloy Systems

Established in 2002 and based in Bergen, Norway, Dataloy Systems is at the forefront of delivering integrated software solutions for the maritime industry. Its flagship, the Dataloy Voyage Management System (VMS), revolutionises commercial maritime operations for shipowners, operators, charterers, and traders by enhancing decision-making, revenue growth, and operational efficiency in a digital workspace. Committed to the industry's digital evolution, Dataloy ensures seamless navigation of maritime trade complexities, offering scalable solutions for the dynamic needs of maritime commerce.

Anumita Bhargava

+47 9886 7908

abh@dataloy.com

