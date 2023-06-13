DataIntelo Presents Comprehensive Forecast Report on Global Healthcare Blockchain Market

PUNE, India, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataIntelo, a leading market research and consulting firm, recently released the publication of its comprehensive forecast report on the Global Healthcare Blockchain Market by Type, Application, End User, Technology, and Region for the period 2021-2031. The exhaustive study provides valuable insights into the global Healthcare Blockchain industry's current growth trends, major players, and future prospects.



The Global Healthcare Blockchain Market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of Healthcare Information Technology (HIT), the need for reducing healthcare costs, and improving overall efficiency. The adoption of blockchain technology in the healthcare industry is also expected to be driven by increased need for secure data exchange and the increasing demand for patient identity management.

Report Scope and Methodology

The forecast report on the Global Healthcare Blockchain Market consists of:

Market size estimates, growth rates, and CAGRs in terms of value and volume for the period 2021-2031.

Segmentation by Type: Public, Private, and Consortium Blockchain.

Segmentation by Application: Data Exchange, Supply Chain Management, Claims Adjudication, and Patient Identity Management.

Segmentation by End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, Payers, and Pharmaceutical Companies.

Segmentation by Technology: Smart Contracts and Consensus Mechanisms.

Segmentation by Regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa .

The research methodology employed by DataIntelo for the forecast study includes primary and secondary data sources such as financial reports, business publications, industry association reports, press releases, regulatory databases, and government databases. The collected data is then subjected to a rigorous multi-layered validation process, ensuring the highest levels of accuracy and reliability in the final report.

Key Findings

The forecast report predicts the following key trends and salient findings in the Global Healthcare Blockchain Market:

Increased Need for Data Security and Privacy: The growing volume of sensitive patient data collected and shared requires robust and secure data management solutions, driving the adoption of blockchain technology in the industry. Blockchain-Based Supply Chain Management Gaining Traction: Blockchain's decentralized and transparent nature is crucial for ensuring transparency in supply chain management in the pharmaceutical industry, reducing the risk of counterfeit drugs, and tracing drug distribution accurately. The Use of Smart Contracts: Smart Contracts enable the execution of agreements without intermediaries and are gaining prominence in claims adjudication, streamlining the process, and reducing the settlement time.

Geographical Analysis

The Global Healthcare Blockchain Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis section of the report offers insights into the adoption and growth trends of the Healthcare Blockchain Market across these geographical regions. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government initiatives for promoting the adoption of blockchain technology in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven primarily by emerging economies such as India and China, increasing awareness about digital healthcare solutions, and growing investments in the healthcare sector.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report offers an in-depth analysis of major players operating in the Global Healthcare Blockchain Market. The section highlights the company overview, product/service portfolio, recent developments, and key strategic initiatives by market players such as:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Guardtime Health

PokitDok, Inc.

Gem Health

Medicalchain SA

Isolve LLC

Chronicled Inc.

Healthereum LLC

The Global Healthcare Blockchain Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous well-established international and local players utilising different strategies such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The forecast report on the Global Healthcare Blockchain Market by DataIntelo offers an invaluable resource for market players, investors, and stakeholders to comprehend the present growth dynamics, identify market opportunities, and implement appropriate strategies to capitalize on them. The recent developments and future projections provide a roadmap for overcoming challenges and leveraging the immense potential of blockchain technology in the healthcare industry.

