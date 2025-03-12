Datacolor Announces Launch of Next Generation of Precision Portable Spectrophotometers, Spectro P Series

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, announces the launch of the Datacolor Spectro P Series, a next-generation portable spectrophotometer platform engineered for demanding industrial environments where consistent color quality control (QC) is essential.

Datacolor Spectro P-Series

Ensuring consistent color quality in plastic, automotive, textile, paint, and coating applications is challenging due to variations in manufacturing conditions, materials, and processes. The Spectro P Series addresses these challenges by providing highly accurate and repeatable measurements from the lab to the production floor, ensuring consistency across batches.

"The new Spectro P Series transforms how our customers manage their most demanding color measurement tasks," said Ahsan Anwar, Global Product Manager, Datacolor. "With its robust reliability, smart portability, and intuitive interface, it delivers precise color results every time."

The Spectro P Series debuts with two advanced models, the P200 and P300, designed to set new standards in portable spectrophotometry for precise and consistent color quality control.

The P200 delivers dependable performance with a single-aperture design, Bluetooth connectivity, and rugged durability for daily QC tasks.

For advanced capabilities, the P300 offers dual-aperture flexibility, UV calibration, gloss assessment, WiFi connectivity, and capturing and storing sample images for enhanced traceability.

Both models feature a cutting-edge camera-assisted sample alignment system, ensuring precise positioning for accurate measurements, reliability and ease of use.

Light weight and ergonomic design—making it ideal for extended use across production floors and laboratories.

Both models also come equipped with an intuitive touchscreen interface, offering a modern and user-friendly experience.

Together, the P200 and P300 combine innovative features, reduced weight, and portability to empower industries worldwide with advanced solutions for exceptional color quality control.

For more information, visit www.datacolor.com/pseries.

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate colors of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right colors for more than 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive and plastics, as well as photography, design and videography. For more information, visit: www.datacolor.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639362/Datacolor_Spectro_P_Series.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078194/Datacolor_Logo.jpg