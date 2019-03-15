Datacloud Global Congress to Hold Special China Datacenter Industry Workshop

MONACO and HONG KONG, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The producers of Datacloud Global Congress, the pre-eminent forum for datacenter, cloud and Edge taking place in Monaco June 4-6, has announced a China Workshop will take place during the event. The workshop will present opportunities available for investors in datacenters, and for enterprises in current facilities.

The economic importance of China to world trade is unquestionable. Within the country, massive mobile growth, an explosion of data, smart cities, fibre deployment, enterprise digitization, datacenter and Edge investment all suggest continued expansion.

As overseas businesses globally seek greater participation in the China market, the requirement for trusted providers of enterprise secure data processing, storage, backhaul and cloud services as well as compliance with the local cybersecurity law will continue to escalate.

Additionally, as enterprise infrastructure executives of global businesses converge at the annual Datacloud congress in Monaco, the workshop will include representatives of datacentre facilities and offers a neutral environment and a unique learning and networking opportunity.

"Datacloud presents a really unique opportunity for investors and enterprises to meet representatives from China," commented Marcello Brescia, general manager Asia, BroadGroup. "China represents enormous growth opportunities and the forum will provide fresh insight into the expansion in datacenters across the country."

In addition to the annual Awards ceremony, the 2019 event hosts a range of new features including the inaugural Finvest, a one-day Summit for financiers and investors, the Edge Infrastructure forum and new panels focusing on women in technology, cooling technologies, blockchain, marketing for the sector and more to be announced shortly.

Datacloud Global Congress brings together more than 2k senior executives from 60 countries and is the only global forum for datacenter, cloud and Edge operators, their enterprise customers, investors and suppliers.

BroadGroup also host Edge Asia, Powered by Datacloud which takes place in Singapore 11 April www.edgecongress.com

