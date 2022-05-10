Databricks Strengthens Scope of Work with AWS with New Pay-As-You-Go Lakehouse Offering in AWS Marketplace

Customers will experience faster onboarding and unified account administration to make building a Databricks Lakehouse on AWS easier than ever

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks, the Data and AI company and pioneer of the data lakehouse paradigm, has further strengthened its longtime work with its first cloud partner, Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announcing a new, pay-as-you-go offering that enables customers to quickly and easily discover, launch and build a lakehouse with Databricks from their AWS Marketplace account, where they can even leverage existing contracts. Thousands of data-driven customers including BlockFi, Comcast, Instacart and Scribd, are already leveraging Databricks on AWS to unify all of their analytics and AI use cases on a single lakehouse platform. The announcement of Databricks' pay-as-you-go AWS Marketplace listing comes on the heels of the 10-year anniversary of the AWS Marketplace. It is also the latest demonstration of momentum in the companies' work together, which has more than doubled the customer pipeline from fiscal 2020 to 2021 and quadrupled marketplace sales. Average deal size also doubled in that time.

"AWS shares our obsession with delivering value and impact for our customers. Together, we are making it even easier for organizations to build a lakehouse platform on AWS, enabling them to realize new value from their data while collaborating across the entire data and AI workflow," said Andy Kofoid, President of Global Field Operations at Databricks. "We are excited to evolve our longtime strategic relationship with AWS and bring the power of Databricks' Lakehouse Platform to more customers with an integrated, streamlined experience in AWS Marketplace."

Earlier this year, Databricks also announced support for AWS's Graviton2-based Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances that can deliver up to 3x-4x better price-performance for customers as they build a lakehouse on AWS. Support for AWS Graviton2 processors provides even more choice and flexibility for Databricks customers to optimize the performance and cost of their data lakehouse workloads, further underlining the companies' shared focus on delivering best-in-class customer experiences. Databricks is also investing in joint programming and new go-to-market functions to align with AWS in key industries - like Media & Entertainment - and enable joint customers with powerful lakehouse solutions tailor-made to solve critical industry challenges.

Today, Databricks' Lakehouse Platform is now available on a pay-as-you-go basis in the AWS Marketplace, providing customers seamless integration between their existing AWS configuration and security and Databricks. AWS customers can also start a free 14-day trial of Databricks from the AWS console and will be able to consolidate billing and payment under their existing AWS management account.

"The ability to implement a lakehouse using Databricks on AWS with no friction through AWS Marketplace was critical for us. Early in development, the flexibility to launch our lakehouse from within our AWS account and with our AWS credentials, enabled us to quickly deploy Databricks throughout our organization," said Nate Kupp Sr. Director of Engineering, Instacart.

"Building a lakehouse with Databricks on AWS is enabling us to best serve our data analysts, data scientists and everyone who consumes data at BlockFi," said Anthony Tellez, Head of Machine Learning & AI, BlockFi. "BlockFi is excited to now be able to use Databricks on a pay-as-you-go basis through AWS Marketplace."

With the new pay-as-you-go experience, AWS customers will benefit from a smoother, streamlined onboarding process, easily setting up a Databricks account directly from their AWS workspace, using existing AWS credentials and account settings. Additionally, customers can simplify the administration of their Databricks account and conveniently consolidate Databricks usage with their AWS billing on a pay-as-you-go basis. With the new offering, AWS customers pay only for the resources they use and can easily bill against their existing Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) commitment with their Databricks usage, providing organizations with greater flexibility and scale to build a lakehouse on AWS that meets their current and future needs.

"AWS Marketplace offers a simple, streamlined experience that enables customers to easily find and instantly deploy best-in-class software, data and professional services," said Stephen Orban, VP, AWS Marketplace, Partner Engineering, and ISVs. "We have seen tremendous growth for Databricks on AWS and, with the availability of Databricks on a pay-as-you-go basis in AWS Marketplace, we expect that growth to continue to accelerate as more organizations adopt the lakehouse platform."

Visit Databricks' listing in AWS Marketplace to get started; learn more about Databricks and AWS integrations and capabilities here .

About Databricks

Databricks is the data and AI company. More than 7,000 organizations worldwide — including Comcast, Condé Nast, H&M, and over 40% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to unify their data, analytics and AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. Founded by the original creators of Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow, Databricks is on a mission to help data teams solve the world's toughest problems. To learn more, follow Databricks on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

