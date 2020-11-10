Databricks Reveals Full Agenda for Data + AI Summit Europe, Expecting over 20,000 Attendees From 149 Countries

Data teams at the world's most innovative companies to lead sessions alongside keynoters Malcolm Gladwell and Dr. Mae Jemison

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, today announced its lineup of keynote speakers and expanded training and breakout sessions at Data + AI Summit Europe (formerly Spark + AI Summit Europe). The free event will be held virtually November 17th through 19th, and expects to draw more than 20,000 attendees from 149 countries. Data + AI Summit is one of the largest data and machine learning conferences in Europe, where data teams from every industry gather to learn about new products and use cases, and advancements of open source projects like Apache Spark™, Delta Lake, MLflow, and Koalas.

The keynote lineup features Malcolm Gladwell, author of five New York Times bestsellers including "The Tipping Point" and "Outliers", and Dr. Mae Jemison, who was the first woman of color in space. Updates on Databricks' exciting new innovations will be given by CEO Ali Ghodsi alongside fellow co-founders Reynold Xin and Matei Zaharia, who was the original creator of Apache Spark and MLflow. In addition to the keynotes, Data + AI Summit Europe will feature two full days of more than 125 breakout sessions covering technical content and use cases from data teams at Daimler, Unilever, Ernst & Young LLP, and H&M.

"Five years after the inaugural Spark + AI Summit was held in Amsterdam, we're excited to reinvent Europe's largest data and machine learning conference in a virtual format with Data + AI Summit," said Ali Ghodsi, co-founder and CEO at Databricks. "This year marks a pivotal moment for digital transformation, and those projects hinge on data. We're excited to bring together data teams from across the globe to leverage data and AI to solve the world's toughest problems."

Data + AI Summit Europe will offer attendees an expanded curriculum of full and half-day training workshops, which include both lectures and hands-on exercises. With these learning opportunities, attendees can improve their data engineering skills with Delta Lake and Apache Spark and their data science and machine learning skills with technologies such as MLflow and TensorFlow. They can also get certified with Databricks' Apache Spark 3.x certification exam.

This year, the theme of Data + AI Summit is Data Teams Unite! While data and AI continue to converge, the conference encourages the entire data community to come together around a shared mission to solve the world's toughest problems with data and AI.

Data + AI Summit Europe is sponsored by nearly 20 companies across the industry including Microsoft Azure, AWS, Avanade, Alation, Fivetran, Immuta, MemSQL, Qlik, and WANdisco. To learn more, see the full agenda and register to attend Data + AI Summit Europe 2020.

