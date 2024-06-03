Databricks Releases Keynote Lineup and Data Intelligence Programming for 2024 Data + AI Summit

The Data Intelligence for All-themed event will feature keynotes from co-founders Ali Ghodsi, Matei Zaharia, Patrick Wendell, and Reynold Xin

Tens of thousands of attendees will hear from Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA; Fei-Fei Li from Stanford's Human-Centered AI Institute; Hannes Mühleisen, Founder and CEO, DuckDB; and Yejin Choi from Commonsense AI

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, revealed the full agenda and lineup of featured speakers for the upcoming Data + AI Summit , a global event for the data community. On June 10-13, tens of thousands of data leaders, open source enthusiasts, and Databricks customers and partners will come together in person in San Francisco and virtually from around the world to learn about the latest advances in generative AI, machine learning, analytics and data governance, plus Databricks' latest product innovations and contributions to the open source community. Tickets are still available to join the data and AI community in San Francisco; register here to attend the live event.

This year's Data Intelligence for All theme highlights how every organization can understand and democratize their unique data to build their own AI systems and next-generation analytics. Attendees can expect to hear from top experts, researchers, and open source contributors as they share actionable best practices and compelling insights about their data journey. Highlights include thought-provoking sessions from data leaders from pioneering companies like Adobe, Block, Estee Lauder, GM, Michelin, T-Mobile and the Texas Rangers.

Data + AI Summit will feature keynotes from Databricks co-founders — and the original creators of Apache Spark™, Delta Lake, and MLflow — Ali Ghodsi, Matei Zaharia, Patrick Wendell, and Reynold Xin. Attendees will also hear from a broad lineup of data and AI luminaries, open source pioneers, and global thought leaders, including:

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA

Fei-Fei Li , Professor, Stanford University and Co-Director, Stanford Human-Centered AI Institute

Hannes Mühleisen, Creator of DuckDB, DuckDB Labs

Yejin Choi , Professor and MacArthur Fellow, University of Washington , Senior Research Director for Commonsense AI, AI2

Jackie Brosamer, Head of AI and Data Platform, Block

, Head of AI and Data Platform, Block Brian Ames , Senior Manager of Production AI and Data Products, General Motors

Brian Ames, Senior Manager of Production AI and Data Products, General Motors

Alexander Booth, Assistant Director of R&D, Texas Rangers Baseball Club

The annual event will feature compelling technical training sessions, open source community meetups, networking opportunities, and industry-specific breakout events, including the following highlights:

500+ breakout sessions highlighting Generative AI, data sharing, data governance, and industry trends. Speakers will cover the latest innovations in Databricks SQL , Mosaic AI , Unity Catalog , Delta Sharing , Databricks Marketplace , and more in keynotes, lightning talks, and hands-on training. Attendees will also receive technical deep dives on leading open source projects and technologies like Apache Spark™, Delta Lake , MLflow, DBRX, DSPy, DuckDB, and more.

500+ breakout sessions highlighting Generative AI, data sharing, data governance, and industry trends. Speakers will cover the latest innovations in Databricks SQL, Mosaic AI, Unity Catalog, Delta Sharing, Databricks Marketplace, and more in keynotes, lightning talks, and hands-on training. Attendees will also receive technical deep dives on leading open source projects and technologies like Apache Spark™, Delta Lake, MLflow, DBRX, DSPy, DuckDB, and more.

Industry-specific content tracks that dive into the power of data intelligence within the Financial Services, Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Public Sector, Manufacturing, and Energy sectors. These breakout forums will highlight industry-specific data and AI use cases, customer panels, interactive demos, and opportunities to connect with peers and partners in the Industry Lounge.

that dive into the power of data intelligence within the Financial Services, Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Public Sector, Manufacturing, and Energy sectors. These breakout forums will highlight industry-specific data and AI use cases, customer panels, interactive demos, and opportunities to connect with peers and partners in the Industry Lounge. Sessions on how to build LLMs explain how Databricks makes it easy for you to develop and deploy custom LLMs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about Databricks' open source model, DBRX, and how Databricks Mosaic AI's unified tooling helps customers rapidly build, deploy, and monitor production-quality generative AI applications that are safe, accurate, and governed without giving up control of their data and intellectual property.

Sessions on how to build LLMs explain how Databricks makes it easy for you to develop and deploy custom LLMs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about Databricks' open source model, DBRX, and how Databricks Mosaic AI's unified tooling helps customers rapidly build, deploy, and monitor production-quality generative AI applications that are safe, accurate, and governed without giving up control of their data and intellectual property.

Training and certifications with 30+ hands-on, instructor-led courses, and certification options. Courses will cover everything in the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, from advanced data engineering to performance tuning on Apache Spark to scalable machine learning — all hosted by industry-leading technical experts.

with 30+ hands-on, instructor-led courses, and certification options. Courses will cover everything in the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, from advanced data engineering to performance tuning on Apache Spark to scalable machine learning — all hosted by industry-leading technical experts. Networking events for attendees to interact and collaborate with other data pros. Events will kick off with the Welcome Reception on Tuesday, June 11 at 6:00 pm PT . There will be partner networking events, executive networking events and dozens of evening receptions, plus the annual party, Data After Hours at SFMoMA and the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on Wednesday, June 12 .

Networking events for attendees to interact and collaborate with other data pros. Events will kick off with the Welcome Reception on Tuesday, June 11 at 6:00 pm PT. There will be partner networking events, executive networking events and dozens of evening receptions, plus the annual party, Data After Hours at SFMoMA and the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on Wednesday, June 12.

Women in Data + AI celebration honoring women's remarkable contributions and achievements in this field. Gain valuable insights into the dynamic world of data and AI as our esteemed panelists share their personal stories, illuminating their paths to success and pivotal roles in shaping the industry.

Data + AI Summit will showcase over 145 sponsors and partners, including leading companies from across data and AI, such as AWS, Accenture, Avanade, Cognizant, dbt Labs, Deloitte, EY, Fivetran, Google Cloud, Impetus, Informatica, Infosys, LTI/Mindtree, Microsoft, Monte Carlo, NVIDIA, Prophecy, Sigma Computing, and more.

Check out the Databricks blog and the event's full agenda to learn more. Register here .

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide — including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell and over 60% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe, and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow. To learn more, follow Databricks on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

