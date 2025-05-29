Databricks Grows Operations in Costa Rica with New Office Expansion, Deepens Investment in Latin America

HEREDIA, Costa Rica, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, today celebrated the opening of its new office in the America Free Zone (AFZ) in Heredia, Costa Rica, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing investment in Latin America. The company's Costa Rica team has expanded to approximately 200 employees, reflecting the rapid growth and deep commitment to the country's exceptional talent pool. Building on this momentum, Databricks plans to create 100 additional jobs in Costa Rica by the end of 2025, further strengthening its local operations and reinforcing Costa Rica's strategic role in supporting customers and driving adoption of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform across Latin America.

Since opening its Costa Rica office in 2023, Databricks has achieved over 150% growth in its LATAM business while supporting major regional customers such as BAC Latam, Nubank, Grupo Bimbo, iFood, Bineo and Kueski. As part of its broader strategy for Latin America, the company is expanding its São Paulo office and recently launched a new presence in Mexico City. These investments are fueled by rapidly growing enterprise demand for Databricks solutions across the region.

"Costa Rica plays a critical role in Databricks' international expansion strategy," said Rory Patterson, Chief of Staff to the CEO and VP of Corporate Operations at Databricks. "Our teams in Latin America are not only supporting global operations, they're pioneering new automation and AI-based programs and processes that drive innovation across the company. This is a testament to the exceptional talent in Costa Rica and their ability to help us scale smarter, and not just faster."

"Databricks has enabled us to realize our vision of a modern, intelligent, and flexible data and analytics strategy, strengthening our approach as a bank, personalizing our customers' experience, and generating prosperity for the communities we serve," said Rodrigo Chaverri, Corporate Director of Data & Analytics of BAC Latam.

The Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar, commented, "Databricks' expansion in Costa Rica strengthens the country's position as a strategic tech hub for Latin America, supported by a highly skilled workforce, a reliable business environment, and robust digital infrastructure. With over 240 multinational companies in the sector and advanced capabilities in software, analytics, and artificial intelligence, Costa Rica offers a thriving ecosystem for digital solutions, nearshoring, and innovation. This new investment reaffirms the global tech sector's confidence in our ability to lead complex processes from a secure, stable and competitive platform."

"At Databricks, we believe in building our future with the best talent, and Costa Rica offers exactly that," said Ariel Vargas, Director of International & LATAM Operations at Databricks. "Our new office will be a cornerstone for our Latin America operations, enabling us to better serve our customers and foster a culture of innovation and excellence. We look forward to welcoming new Bricksters to our growing team and collaborating with local partners and customers to drive innovation across the region."

"The opening of Databricks' new office in Costa Rica reinforces the country's position as a strategic destination for knowledge-intensive services, which already account for 30% of our total exports. This expansion reflects the confidence that leading companies place in our business environment, legal certainty, and — above all — our highly skilled talent that drives digital transformation globally, every day," said Laura López, CEO of the Trade & Investment Promotion Agency (PROCOMER).

Databricks' investment in Costa Rica will support a wide range of roles, including Finance, HR, IT, Technical Support, Marketing, Operations and more. The company encourages interested professionals to explore opportunities and join its mission to democratize data and AI through the Data Intelligence Platform. For more information about career opportunities at Databricks Costa Rica, please visit the Databricks Careers page.

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide — including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell and over 60% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe, and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow. To learn more, follow Databricks on LinkedIn , X and Facebook .

