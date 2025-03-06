Databricks Deepens San Francisco Investment with New Office and Multi-Year Data and AI Summit Commitment

Data and AI leader invests in San Francisco as the world's AI capital

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, today announced a series of big investments in San Francisco, including the expansion into a new, larger, cutting-edge headquarters and a multi-year commitment to host its annual user conference in the city, a move that asserts San Francisco as the world's AI capital. Located in the heart of San Francisco's technology and financial center, the company's new headquarters at One Sansome Street will offer employees, customers, and partners 150,000 square feet for collaborating, innovating, and accelerating the adoption of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform . The new office will feature a state-of-the-art Data and AI Academy designed to upskill and train customers on the latest AI developments. To further reinforce its investment in the region, Databricks has committed to hosting its annual user conference, the Data + AI Summit , in San Francisco for five more years. Databricks expects to bring over 20,000 people together for the event in 2025, which is expected to expand to nearly 50,000 by 2030. With these announcements in mind, and on top of a robust existing Bay Area hiring plan , Databricks plans to invest over $1 billion into its San Francisco operations over the next three years, and through its Data + AI Summit commitment, generate $980 million in additional business value for San Francisco through 2030. These investments underscore Databricks' confidence in San Francisco as the AI epicenter and its dedication to fostering long-term relationships in the community.

This news builds on existing company momentum, as Databricks recently closed $15 billion in financing , which values the data intelligence leader at $62 billion. Databricks has around 8,000 employees located in 23 countries across the globe, serving more than 12,000 customers. Many of those customers are headquartered in San Francisco, including Asana, OpenTable, Samsara, Grammarly, Perplexity AI, SFMTA, and Splunk.

"Databricks has deep roots in the San Francisco Bay Area, with our founding team having first met as researchers at U.C. Berkeley," said Patrick Wendell, Co-founder and VP of Engineering at Databricks. "San Francisco is quickly becoming the AI capital of the world and we are thrilled to be investing heavily in the city. These investments reaffirm our commitment to the Bay Area and will help us rapidly expand our workforce, with a particular focus on engineering and AI talent."

"We're excited to more than double our San Francisco employee footprint over the next two years," said Amy Reichanadter, Chief People Officer at Databricks. "Opening a new office designed for today's dynamic work environment will enable us to attract top talent, further enhance collaboration, and deliver cutting-edge data and AI solutions for our customers. We're also grateful for the support of local government leaders who continue to make San Francisco an exceptional place to work."

"The city of San Francisco is committed to fostering an environment where technology companies can thrive, create jobs, and drive innovation," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie. "We're thrilled that Databricks is committed to a long-term investment in the city and excited to strengthen the city's position on the world stage as a leader in the future of technology. This investment represents a unique contribution to the momentum of San Francisco's recovery and future success."

Databricks partners with several local San Francisco government agencies, including The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), to improve efficiencies and operations. "SFMTA oversees the city's mobility needs across public transit, streets, parking, traffic, biking, and the oldest cable car system in the world," said Cheong-Tseng Eng, Data Engineering Manager at SFMTA. "To effectively manage this complex environment and best serve San Franciscans, we must rely on data-driven insights. Partnering with Databricks allows us to harness the power of machine learning and analytics to optimize transit operations, improve service reliability, and make our streets safer — all while generating efficiency gains and cost savings for SFMTA. With the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, our small engineering team can make smarter, real-time decisions that benefit our riders and the entire city. As both customers of Databricks and as service providers to many of its employees, customers, and partners, we're glad to see Databricks continue to expand its local San Francisco infrastructure and deepen its investment in the city we're proud to work and live in."

Databricks San Francisco AI Headquarters

Databricks' new headquarters at One Sansome gives the company a larger local workspace to accommodate its growing San Francisco team, which will more than double over the next two years. The new office also offers enhanced amenities that reflect the needs of today's workforce. Databricks will occupy 150,000 square feet of space and intends to double that footprint over the coming years. With access to the building's larger gathering rooms, conference suites, athletic facilities, dedicated access to MUNI and BART public transportation, and sweeping views of downtown and the Bay, the office offers purpose-built opportunities for the Databricks community to gather and collaborate. Within the new space, Databricks will launch a state-of-the-art Data and AI Academy with hands-on upskilling, personalized training, and specialist-led workshops to help ensure that all customers can become experts in AI. This effort supports Databricks' mission to democratize data and AI by fostering learning opportunities that help customers harness AI's full potential with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed. Databricks will continue to operate in its current office space on Spear Street until renovations are expected to be completed in the new building in 2026. The office at One Sansome is managed by PGIM Real Estate and Barker Pacific Group.

The World's Leading Data + AI Summit Commits to San Francisco

Databricks' commitment to hosting its Data + AI Summit in San Francisco for five more years demonstrates further Bay Area investment. This year's event will take place on June 9-12 in person at Moscone South and West, across more than 50 local San Francisco business venues, and virtually for remote attendees. Beyond charting the course for the future of Data Intelligence, the event provides significant benefits to local San Francisco businesses. Databricks anticipates an in-person audience of more than 20,000 people this year, with that number growing to nearly 50,000 by 2030. Data + AI Summit is expected to generate a total of $980 million in total business value for San Francisco through 2030. This figure is an additional sum on top of Databricks' $1 billion direct investment into San Francisco over the next three years.

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide — including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell and over 60% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow. To learn more, follow Databricks on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: Press@databricks.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160675/Databricks_Logo.jpg