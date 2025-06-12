Databricks Announces Strategic AI Partnership with Google Cloud to Bring Gemini Models Natively to the Data Intelligence Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, today announced a new strategic product partnership with Google Cloud to make the latest Gemini models available as native products within the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform . This partnership empowers organizations to build, deploy and scale AI agents using Google Gemini's advanced capabilities directly on their enterprise data — securely and with unified governance — within their Databricks environment.

As businesses seek to unlock value from their proprietary data with AI, they need solutions that deliver accuracy, security and compliance without operational complexity. Many current AI deployments force organizations to move data between systems or manage fragmented controls. Databricks and Google Cloud have partnered since 2021 to deliver data at scale on Google Cloud. The expanded partnership addresses these challenges by combining Databricks' unified data and AI platform with Gemini's leading models. This offers a seamless, secure way to build and manage AI solutions at scale on Databricks.

Google Gemini 2.5 represents a new milestone in AI reasoning and performance, excelling at complex, multi-step decision making and natural language understanding. The latest Gemini models, including Gemini 2.5 Pro and Gemini 2.5 Flash, now achieve leading performance on key industry benchmarks. Databricks customers will also get access to the recently introduced "Deep Think" mode for advanced reasoning and robust security safeguards. As native products in Databricks, Gemini models will be accessible to customers directly through SQL queries and model endpoints, eliminating the need for data duplication or integrations, creating a seamless experience. Customers can pay for Gemini usage through their Databricks contract.

"By using Google's Gemini models directly on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, organizations can build and scale AI agents tailored to their specific domains and data," said Ali Ghodsi, Co-founder and CEO of Databricks. "Gemini is advancing at an impressive rate, and it's no surprise that enterprises everywhere are seeing value from these models."

"Our partnership with Databricks is another critical step in helping every enterprise transform their businesses with generative AI," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "By providing Databricks customers with direct access to Gemini's advanced capabilities, customers can more easily build and deploy sophisticated AI agents, automate complex data workflows, and uncover more predictive insights from their own data, accelerating innovation at scale."

Partnership Highlights:

Native Databricks integrations : Gemini models will be made available and billed as native products within the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, enabling secure, direct use of enterprise data without replication.

: Gemini models will be made available and billed as native products within the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, enabling secure, direct use of enterprise data without replication. Domain-specific AI agents : Organizations can now use Gemini models to develop AI agents capable of handling complex datasets and workflows, with support for advanced reasoning and large context windows.

: Organizations can now use Gemini models to develop AI agents capable of handling complex datasets and workflows, with support for advanced reasoning and large context windows. Unified governance : Databricks Unity Catalog ensures end-to-end governance and responsible AI use, supporting compliance efforts with security, access and ethical standards.

: Databricks Unity Catalog ensures end-to-end governance and responsible AI use, supporting compliance efforts with security, access and ethical standards. Enhanced productivity: AI agents can use Gemini to automate business processes, generate insights from live data and support decision making with current, context-rich answers.

With this partnership, Databricks and Google Cloud are making it easier than ever for organizations to unlock the full potential of their data using advanced, secure, and scalable AI solutions on Databricks.

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide and over 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark™, Delta Lake, MLflow, and Unity Catalog. To learn more, follow Databricks on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

