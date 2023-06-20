Databricks Announces New Partners to Accelerate Data Sharing

Expanding its data sharing ecosystem, Databricks announces partnerships with Cloudflare, Dell, Oracle, and Twilio

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, today announced new Delta Sharing partnerships with Cloudflare, Dell, Oracle, and Twilio to continue growing its data sharing ecosystem. Delta Sharing provides an open solution to securely share live data from your lakehouse to any computing platform.

Organizations have to continuously develop innovative business solutions and products leveraging data and AI to thrive in today's data-driven economy. That requires an open, secure exchange of data and AI assets with customers, partners, and suppliers. However, the absence of an open standard sharing solution limited the development of an open data exchange ecosystem. Enterprises had to replicate data across multiple platforms, clouds and regions to facilitate collaboration. Traditional solutions also only took a data-only approach, which means organizations were limited in monetizing anything beyond a dataset and experienced friction in attempting to create new revenue opportunities with non-compatible platforms.

Delta Sharing helps organizations share and consume live data sets across platforms, clouds, and regions without dependencies on specific data sharing services, including Databricks. Whereas other sharing solutions require both the provider and consumer to both be using the same platform and vendor, Delta Sharing enables enterprises to share and consume data from any platform or vendor that supports the open Delta Sharing protocol. With an open approach powered by Delta Sharing, organizations can put their data to work more quickly and discover insights faster.

"Without an open standard for secure data exchange across organizations, companies find it highly time-consuming to collaborate, requiring export, replication and maintenance of data across many software platforms," said Matei Zaharia, Co-Founder and CTO at Databricks. "Delta Sharing provides the first open protocol for sharing data across diverse computing platforms, clouds and regions. Today's announcements show just how much demand there is for this in the industry, with multiple major technology vendors joining the ecosystem. We are excited about how this will push open interchange forward and help all of our customers collaborate more easily."

Databricks Grows Its Delta Sharing Ecosystem

Databricks is expanding the Delta Sharing ecosystem with new partners, including Cloudflare, Dell, Oracle and Twilio, to seamlessly share data between their platforms, Databricks, Apache Spark™, pandas, PowerBI, Excel and any other system that supports the open protocol. Benefits include:

Partners can share live access to data, AI models and notebooks directly with consumers without costly or complicated replication. Delta Sharing gives providers an easy way to manage access permissions to any consumer regardless of their cloud, region, or platform.

With a wide array of open Delta Sharing clients, a consumer can access shared data from multiple compute platforms without being constrained to particular vendor solutions.

"We are in the midst of an AI revolution rooted in data," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. "Cloudflare R2 provides an amazing value proposition for companies that suffer from vendor lock-in, and instead ensures developers retain the power to choose where to move and use their data. The combination of Cloudflare's massive global network and zero egress storage, along with Databricks' powerful sharing and processing capabilities, will give our joint customers the fastest, most secure, and most affordable data sharing capabilities across the globe."

"Dell and Databricks are helping organizations adopt multi-cloud by design with the newly announced ability to access and combine data across on-premises and cloud environments, and securely sharing that data through Delta Sharing," said Greg Findlen, SVP Product Management, Data Management, Dell Technologies.

"The ability to easily access and activate quality data is the key to unlocking the full potential of machine learning and AI," said Kevin Niparko, VP of Product, Twilio Segment. "This hinges on having the right data foundation in place, supported by flexible and secure data sharing between platforms. As every business looks to capitalize on AI, we're excited about our Delta Sharing partnership with Databricks and the combined potential of Twilio Segment's Customer Data Platform, Twilio CustomerAI, and interoperability with the data warehouses that make it simpler for companies to move, analyze and activate their data, and deliver personalized experiences to their customers in real time."

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide — including Comcast, Condé Nast, and over 50% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to unify their data, analytics and AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. Founded by the original creators of Delta Lake, Apache Spark™, and MLflow, Databricks is on a mission to help data teams solve the world's toughest problems. To learn more, follow Databricks on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact: Press@databricks.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160675/Databricks_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Databricks