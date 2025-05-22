Databricks Announces 2025 Data + AI Summit Keynote Lineup and Data Intelligence Programming

The Data Intelligence for All themed event will feature keynotes from co-founders Ali Ghodsi, Matei Zaharia, Arsalan Tavakoli-Shiraji and Reynold Xin

Attendees will hear from Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, JPMorgan Chase; Dario Amodei, Co-founder and CEO, Anthropic; and Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, today announced the full agenda and lineup of featured speakers for this year's Data + AI Summit , a global event for the data and AI community. From June 9-12, more than 20,000 data and AI practitioners, leaders, and visionaries from over 160 countries are expected to convene, both at San Francisco's Moscone Center, and tens of thousands more virtually, to discover the latest developments in generative AI, machine learning, analytics and data governance, alongside Databricks' latest product innovations. This year's Summit underscores Databricks' deep and ongoing commitment to San Francisco, building on the company's recent announcement to invest $1 billion into the city over the next three years. Tickets are still available; register here to join data leaders, open source enthusiasts as well as Databricks customers and partners.

Data + AI Summit will feature keynotes from Databricks co-founders — and the original creators of Apache Spark™, Delta Lake, MLflow, and Unity Catalog — Ali Ghodsi, Matei Zaharia and Reynold Xin. Attendees will also hear from a broad lineup of data and AI luminaries, open source pioneers and global thought leaders, including:

This year's theme, Data Intelligence for All, will showcase how every organization can harness the power of data to develop its own AI apps and agent systems. Attendees can expect to hear from top experts, researchers and open source contributors as they share actionable best practices and compelling insights about their data journeys. Highlights include thought-provoking sessions from data leaders from pioneering companies like Adobe, Apple, AT&T, Block, Doordash, Doctors Without Borders, GM, Joby, Mastercard, Meta, NVIDIA, SAP, Unilever, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Virgin Atlantic and Walmart.

The annual event will feature a compelling program including technical training sessions, open source community meetups, networking opportunities and industry-specific breakout events, including the following highlights:

700+ breakout sessions highlighting data intelligence, generative AI, data sharing, data governance and industry trends. Speakers will cover the latest innovations in Databricks AI/BI , Databricks SQL , Delta Sharing , Lakeflow , Mosaic AI , Unity Catalog and more in keynotes, lightning talks and hands-on training. Attendees will also receive technical deep dives on leading open source projects and technologies like Apache Spark™, Delta Lake , MLflow and more.

highlighting data intelligence, generative AI, data sharing, data governance and industry trends. Speakers will cover the latest innovations in , , , , , and more in keynotes, lightning talks and hands-on training. Attendees will also receive technical deep dives on leading open source projects and technologies like Apache Spark™, , MLflow and more. Sessions covering everything from data management and governance to building AI agent systems in practice . Hear from Databricks experts and industry leaders on how they're using data intelligence to drive real business transformation.

. Hear from Databricks experts and industry leaders on how they're using data intelligence to drive real business transformation. Industry-specific content tracks that dive into the power of data intelligence within the Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Communications, Media and Advertising, Gaming and Tech industries. These forums and breakouts will highlight industry-specific data and AI use cases, customer panels, interactive demos and opportunities to connect with peers and partners in the Industry Lounge.

that dive into the power of data intelligence within the Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Communications, Media and Advertising, Gaming and Tech industries. These forums and breakouts will highlight industry-specific data and AI use cases, customer panels, interactive demos and opportunities to connect with peers and partners in the Industry Lounge. Training and certifications with 30+ paid trainings, instructor-led courses and certification options. Courses will cover everything in the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, from advanced data engineering to Gen AI model deployment — all hosted by industry-leading technical experts.

with 30+ paid trainings, instructor-led courses and certification options. Courses will cover everything in the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, from advanced data engineering to Gen AI model deployment — all hosted by industry-leading technical experts. Networking events for attendees to interact and collaborate with other industry experts. A Welcome Reception will be held on Tuesday, June 10 , at 6:00 pm PT , along with additional partner networking events, executive networking events and dozens of evening receptions. Additionally, Databricks' annual party, Data After Hours, will be held at 7 pm PT on Wednesday , June 11.

for attendees to interact and collaborate with other industry experts. A Welcome Reception will be held on , at , along with additional partner networking events, executive networking events and dozens of evening receptions. Additionally, Databricks' annual party, Data After Hours, will be held at , June 11. Databricks' annual Women in Data + AI meetup to honor women's remarkable contributions and achievements in artificial intelligence, open source and software development. Learn more about data and AI as panelists share their career journeys, demonstrating how they blazed their own trail in the data and AI field.

to honor women's remarkable contributions and achievements in artificial intelligence, open source and software development. Learn more about data and AI as panelists share their career journeys, demonstrating how they blazed their own trail in the data and AI field. The new Marketing Forum gathers industry experts and innovators to explore how data and AI are transforming marketing. Discover real-world use cases, customer panels and best practices for data-driven marketing.

gathers industry experts and innovators to explore how data and AI are transforming marketing. Discover real-world use cases, customer panels and best practices for data-driven marketing. All-day AI Agents Hackathon to kick off the first day of Summit, welcoming data scientists, engineers and analysts to join forces to create a novel proof of concept or unique technique on the development of innovative AI Agents using the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform!

Data + AI Summit will also showcase nearly 200 sponsors and partners, including AWS, Accenture, Deloitte, Google Cloud and Microsoft.

Check out the event's full agenda to learn more. Register here .

