Databricks and Anthropic Sign Landmark Deal to Bring Claude Models to the Data Intelligence Platform

Multi-year partnership will help 10,000+ customers securely build and deploy AI agents with Claude over their enterprise data

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, and Anthropic , an AI safety and research company, today announced a strategic, five-year partnership to offer Anthropic models and services natively through the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Combined with Databricks Mosaic AI , the landmark deal brings Anthropic's world-class Claude models directly to over 10,000 companies, alongside their business-critical, proprietary data. As a result, customers can build and deploy AI agents that reason over their own data. Anthropic's newest frontier model, Claude 3.7 Sonnet — the first hybrid reasoning model on the market and the industry leader for coding — is now available via Databricks on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Enterprises want to increase returns on their AI investments. Yet, many struggle to build, deploy and evaluate AI agents that can reason over their enterprise data and meet production-level requirements for accuracy, security and access control. Databricks and Anthropic are helping to solve this challenge. Databricks Mosaic AI provides the tools to build domain-specific AI agents on organizations' unique data that deliver accurate results with end-to-end governance across the entire data and AI lifecycle, while Anthropic's Claude models optimize for real-world tasks that customers find most useful. Together, Databricks and Anthropic provide best-in-class solutions for the development, evaluation, deployment and governance of agentic applications.

"As demand for data intelligence grows, our partnership with Anthropic allows enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data through AI," said Ali Ghodsi, Co-founder and CEO of Databricks. "We are bringing the power of Anthropic models directly to the Data Intelligence Platform—securely, efficiently, and at scale—enabling businesses to build domain-specific AI agents tailored to their unique needs. This is the future of enterprise AI."

"At Anthropic, we're watching AI transform businesses right now - not as some future promise," said Dario Amodei, CEO and Co-founder at Anthropic. "This year, we'll see remarkable advances in AI agents capable of working independently on complex tasks, and with Claude now available on Databricks, customers can build even more powerful data-driven agents to stay ahead in this new era of AI."

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratizes access to data and AI, making it easier for organizations to harness the power of their data for analytics, machine learning, and AI applications. The platform is built on a foundation of unified data and governance that helps customers more easily develop agents with domain knowledge drawn from the entirety of their enterprise. Customers use the Data Intelligence Platform to find and treat diseases and cancer earlier, identify new ways to combat climate change, detect financial fraud, develop pharmaceuticals faster, reduce time to mental health intervention, decrease local financial inequality and much more.

Key Partnership Benefits

Build domain-specific agents on enterprise data : Anthropic Claude provides advanced reasoning, planning and problem-solving capabilities, helping customers build and deploy domain-specific AI agents that can handle large, diverse data sets with a large context window to drive better customization. Databricks and Claude can also support advanced reasoning use cases with complex multi-step workflows. For example, agents in the healthcare field could streamline the patient onboarding process for clinical trials. In retail, agents could analyze sales data alongside seasonal patterns and inventory levels to recommend localized operational adjustments that optimize staffing, promotions and store layouts to maximize revenue.

: Anthropic Claude provides advanced reasoning, planning and problem-solving capabilities, helping customers build and deploy domain-specific AI agents that can handle large, diverse data sets with a large context window to drive better customization. Databricks and Claude can also support advanced reasoning use cases with complex multi-step workflows. For example, agents in the healthcare field could streamline the patient onboarding process for clinical trials. In retail, agents could analyze sales data alongside seasonal patterns and inventory levels to recommend localized operational adjustments that optimize staffing, promotions and store layouts to maximize revenue. Integrated natively with the Data Intelligence Platform : Available via SQL query and model endpoint, Claude models seamlessly integrate into the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, meaning organizations do not need to replicate data manually, reducing costs and creating a more seamless experience. Additionally, enterprises can easily customize Claude models with retrieval augmented generation (RAG) by automatically generating vector indexes or fine-tuning models with enterprise data.

: Available via SQL query and model endpoint, Claude models seamlessly integrate into the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, meaning organizations do not need to replicate data manually, reducing costs and creating a more seamless experience. Additionally, enterprises can easily customize Claude models with retrieval augmented generation (RAG) by automatically generating vector indexes or fine-tuning models with enterprise data. Unified governance and responsible AI development: The partnership combines Anthropic's industry-leading safety research and constitutional AI approach with Databricks' Unity Catalog , the only unified and open governance solution for data and AI. Customers gain unparalleled end-to-end governance across their data and AI assets, and can automatically enforce proper access controls, set rate limits to manage costs and track lineage throughout the entire AI workflow. Enterprises can also implement safety guardrails, monitor for potential misuse and ensure their AI systems operate within defined ethical boundaries—all while maintaining the performance advantages of frontier models.

"At Block, we emphasize practical, responsible and secure applications of AI," said Jackie Brosamer, VP of Data and AI Platform Engineering at Block. "Through our strategic partnership with Databricks, we're able to leverage the newest and most advanced models, including Anthropic's Claude, both to support the development and serve as the underlying engine powering our internal deployment of codename goose, our open-source AI agent. This federated approach to deploying models allows us to scale AI capabilities flexibly and seamlessly while maintaining security and user control, ultimately fostering greater efficiency and innovation across our teams."

To learn more about how Databricks and Anthropic are helping enterprise organizations securely build and deploy AI agents over their enterprise data, sign up for the upcoming webinar with Databricks Co-founder and CEO Ali Ghodsi and Anthropic Co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei.

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide — including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell and over 60% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow. To learn more, follow Databricks on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

