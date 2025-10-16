A key milestone confirming compliance with LatAm's strict betting regulations

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DATA.BET, a trusted sportsbook solution supplier, has obtained certification from Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), the regulator-recognized body responsible for testing and inspection in Brazil's gaming industry.

DATA.BET Receives GLI Certification in Brazil

GLI is known for its rigorous standards covering user interaction protocols, anti-fraud systems, and betting integrity safeguards. During the certification process, DATA.BET successfully demonstrated the stability and operational accuracy of its system architecture and critical components through comprehensive reviews and extensive testing. The team showcased its alert capabilities, confirming the ability to immediately detect and rapidly respond to any incidents. By meeting these requirements, DATA.BET has demonstrated full adherence to the strict regulatory framework.

This official validation clears the way for the company to provide its comprehensive sportsbook ecosystem to betting industry stakeholders throughout Brazil.

For operators and platform providers, this certification streamlines licensing procedures by removing the need for separate technical validation. This simplifies market entry and reduces both costs and timelines.

The milestone reinforces DATA.BET's strategic commitment to supporting the betting industry in the LatAm region.

"Achieving GLI certification in Brazil marks a crucial step in DATA.BET's long-term commitment to the Latin American market," said Kateryna Manetska, Legal Counsel at DATA.BET. "Sports betting is experiencing tremendous growth across the region, and we want operators in Brazil and beyond to have the right technology and expertise needed to deliver a top-tier betting experience. This certification significantly accelerates the licensing process for our partners - operators can now enter the Brazilian market faster, without navigating complex technical validations themselves. So they can focus on growing their business while we handle the technical compliance requirements."

About DATA.BET

DATA.BET is a trusted sportsbook solution supplier that redefines industry standards with advanced technology across sports, esports, and virtual competitions. The comprehensive portfolio includes Odds Feed, Risk Management, and Single Page Application (iFrame). Established in 2017, DATA.BET delivers reliable technology, providing licensed content, minimal bet delays (down to 1 second), and AI-powered Odds Feed backed by 24/7 in-house expert traders. With extensive coverage spanning 100+ disciplines, 100k+ monthly events, and 3,000+ markets supported by official data. DATA.BET combines technical expertise and reliability to maximize engagement and profitability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796551/DATA_BET_GLI_Cert_Brazil.jpg