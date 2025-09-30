Data4Life and EvidNet form strategic partnership to advance federated real-world evidence generation

Data2Evidence meets FeederNet: Joining forces for scalable, standardized, and responsible health research infrastructure

SEOUL, South Korea and POTSDAM, Germany, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit digital health organization Data4Life and South Korea's leading federated research platform EvidNet today announced a strategic partnership to co-develop a global infrastructure for federated real-world evidence (RWE) generation. The collaboration will combine the technological strengths and research networks of both organizations to enable high-quality, privacy-preserving, and scalable medical research across borders.

Global health research, locally enabled

At the core of the collaboration is the integration of EvidNet's FeederNet network—comprising over 50 hospitals and 70 million patient records—with Data4Life's open-source research platform Data2Evidence. By aligning on international standards such as OMOP and FHIR, the partners aim to provide researchers worldwide with access to fit-for-purpose real-world data, ready for scientific and regulatory use.

A joint proof-of-concept project is scheduled to launch in Q4 2025, with the goal of demonstrating the potential of a federated, privacy-respecting research infrastructure across national boundaries.

"We are excited to partner with EvidNet to advance the future of real-world evidence," said Dr. Ben Illigens, Chief Executive Officer at Data4Life. "By combining our innovative Data2Evidence platform with EvidNet's established network and commitment to OMOP, we can empower researchers to generate evidence at unprecedented scale while protecting data privacy and patient sovereignty."

From data to evidence — responsibly, interoperably, and impactfully

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to enabling scientifically rigorous, interoperable, and ethically responsible research. Using OMOP-based data models and federated analytics, both organizations aim to overcome key challenges in global health research—without the need for physical data transfer.

Research infrastructure for the next era

This collaboration is part of Data4Life's strategic expansion of its open source platform Data2Evidence as an international standard for digital health research. EvidNet brings deep expertise in health data harmonization and governance, positioning the partnership to address today's most pressing public health and research questions.

About Data4Life

The D4L data4life gGmbH is a nonprofit health tech organization founded in 2017 and headquartered in Potsdam, Germany. It is funded by the Hasso Plattner Foundation as sole shareholder. Data4Life's mission is to make health data available for research in the fields of public health and precision medicine, with the goal of significantly improving prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

