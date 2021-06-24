Data Warehousing Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 51.18 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Warehousing Market is Segmented by Type by Type of Offering (Extraction, Transportation & Loading (ETL) Solutions, Statistical Analysis, Data Mining, and Others), Type of Data (Unstructured and Semi-Structured & Structured), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Organization Size (Small & Medium Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020 - 2028. It is published by Valuates Reports in the Data Management Category.

The global data warehousing market size was valued at USD 21.18 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 51.18 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the data warehousing market are:

Increase in need for a dedicated storage system with analytical querying capabilities on large volumes of data that are continuously surging.

Rise in demand for column-oriented data warehouse solutions to perform advanced analytics is boosting the data warehousing market.

The surge in need for low-latency, real-time view, and analytics on operational data.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DATA WAREHOUSING MARKET

Data warehousing is critical for enterprises to utilize the growing inflow of data streams from various sources in innovative ways and for the adoption of modern business intelligence tools. This in turn is expected to increase the adoption and thereby drive the data warehousing market growth.

The emerging trend of adopting virtual data warehousing is expected to drive the data warehousing market. The development of a virtual data warehouse is due to its features such as being faster, cost-efficient, and less chance of data loss. It is a schema-free model that is unaffected by IT strategy. If modifications are made in the business, it can readily accommodate them. After implementing virtual data warehousing, changing the models and redeveloping the views from the virtual mart or store can be done in a fraction of the time.

The surge in the Application of AI in Data warehouses is expected to increase the growth of the data warehousing market size. The application of AI and ML allows for the creation of a smart data warehouse that uses machine learning to automatically optimize and modify data to meet user needs. Enterprises are using these technologies in order to eventually attain the ability to iteratively and continually convert data into value, which is expected to set them apart from their competitors and make them more nimble and innovative. As a result, the adoption of these technologies for data warehousing solutions is likely to provide significant market growth possibilities over the forecast period.

DATA WAREHOUSING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the ETL solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

This is due to an increase in the demand for complicated data management, operational resilience, enhanced data profiling, and cleansing, which are all projected to fuel market growth in the near future.

Based on deployment type the On-Premise is projected to be the most lucrative segment.

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Growth in demand for automated analytics for consumer behavior analytics, fraud, and risk identification, and improved decision-making for productivity and business improvement are some of the primary reasons driving the North American market. However, due to an increase in data storage and analytics requirements of organizations in various industry verticals like BFSI, IT & telecom, government, and others, Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop at a high rate throughout the projection period.

DATA WAREHOUSING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type of Offering

ETL Solutions

Statistical Analysis

Data Mining

Others

By Data Type

Unstructured Data

Semi-Structured & Structured Data

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Companies Covered in this report are

Actian Corporation

Amazon.com. Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Snowflake, Inc.

Teradata Corporation

