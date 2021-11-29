Data Warehouse As A Service (DWaaS) Market size worth $ 17.55 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 22.08% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

- Data warehousing has sparked considerable interest in real-world applications in recent years, owing to growing concerns about data manageability and complexity, especially in finance, enterprise, healthcare, and other industries.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Data Warehouse As A Service (DWaaS) Market" By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Type (EDW and ODS), By Application (Fraud detection and threat management, Supply chain management), By Industry (BFSI, Retail, and e-commerce, IT and telecom, Healthcare), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Data Warehouse As A Service (DWaaS) Market size was valued at USD 3.53 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 17.55 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.08% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Data Warehouse As A Service (DWaaS) Market Overview

Due to increasing concerns about data manageability and complexity, data warehousing has generated public interest in real-world applications in recent years, especially in banking, enterprise, medical, and other industries. Because of the exponential growth in data volumes, increasing regulatory compliance, and the advent of the private cloud, the adoption of cloud data warehouse solutions is ideal. The rigidity of the Data, Maintenance cost, and inability to store huge amounts of data are few restraints of DWaas.

The demand for cloud data warehouse arrangements is expected to grow over the next five years, owing to a large amount of structured and unstructured data generated across a variety of businesses, including BFSI, retail and eCommerce, government, and open space, and manufacturing. The use of a sectioned data warehouse to conduct advanced analytics is becoming more common. Businesses have massive amounts of data and lack effective tools for analyzing risks, allowing fraudulent activities to go unnoticed, especially in inventory network management types. Fraud detection and threat prevention are two of the most significant problems that businesses face. Several innovations have been implemented by large projects to protect project data from attacks. The organization's data warehouse stores vital and structured data. In this vein, the demand for fraud discovery in the Data Warehouse As A Service (DWaaS) Market would most likely be driven by the adoption of smart, cloud-based arrangements.

Key Developments

On September 2019 , IBIOS IT signed an partnership agreement with IBM to deliver revolutionary POWER9 solutions. Through this partnership the company plans to enhances BIOS IT's a diverse portfolio of x86-based solutions adding the full suite of IBM POWER9 AI-focused and scale-out systems.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Amazon Web Services, Inc, Actian Corp, Accur8 Software, AtScale, Inc, Cloudera, Inc, Google LLC, IBM Corp., MarkLogic Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Micro Focus International plc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Data Warehouse As A Service (DWaaS) Market On the basis of Deployment, Type, Application, Industry, and Geography.

Data Warehouse As A Service (DWaaS) Market, By Deployment

Public cloud



Private cloud



Hybrid cloud



Data Warehouse As A Service (DWaaS) Market, By Type

Enterprise DWaaS (EDW)



Operational data storage (ODS



Data Warehouse As A Service (DWaaS) Market, By Application

Fraud Detection and Threat Management



Supply Chain Management



Risk and Compliance Management



Others



Data Warehouse As A Service (DWaaS) Market, By Industry

BFSI



Retail and e-commerce



IT and telecom



Healthcare



Government



Manufacturing



Others



Data Warehouse As A Service (DWaaS) Market by Geography

No rth America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

