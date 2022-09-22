Data Resiliency Market to Witness High Growth by 2027| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Data Resiliency Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during 2021-2027, reaching USD 50 billion by 2027. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Solutions and Services); Deployment (On-premises and Cloud); Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs); Industry (Banking and Financial Services, Information and Communication Technology, Government, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, and Others); Region/Country.



The Data Resiliency market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Data Resiliency market. The Data Resiliency market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Data Resiliency market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The global data resiliency market is expected to witness robust growth mainly due to the increasing data safety concerns and adoption of data-based data backup solutions in the increasing use of data resiliency. Data resiliency significantly reduces the vulnerability of data, reducing the risk of critical data loss and minimizing the impact of downtime, outages, data breaches, and natural disasters. In a truly resilient system, data gets recovered seamlessly that users never know that a disruption has occurred.

The global Data Resiliency market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on type, the market is segmented into solutions and services. In 2020, the solutions segment accounted for a significant share of the global data resiliency market due to the increasing demand for data backup and recovery, data archiving, and disaster recovery. Data backup refers to the practice of copying data from a primary to a secondary location, to protect it in case of a data loss, accident, or any kind of disaster that can cause compromising sensitive data. Moreover, data is extremely important for organizations, and losing data can cause massive damage and disrupt business operations.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. Among these, large enterprises held a prominent share in the data resiliency market in 2020 and will continue to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to Increasing efficiency, better control and monitoring, enhanced security, faster and easier data recovery and backup, and easier scalability. It is important for organizations to be prepared for all types of disasters, whether in the form of cyberattacks, hardware failures, or natural disasters which can cause data loss. Further on, many enterprises depend on cloud services for backups and for more data security and business continuity, which increases the demand for the data resiliency market. Further on, the rapid growth of data generated through various sources is also propelling the growth of this market.

Based on industry, the market is segmented into banking and financial services, information and communication technology, government, media and entertainment, healthcare, and others. In 2020, banking and financial services accounted for substantial share in the global data resiliency market due to the need for high data security and appropriate backup in the banking sector. The banking and financial industry generates and processes massive volumes of data on daily basis. Further on, data resiliency helps the banking and financial services industry to backup and recovery data to maintain business continuity

Data Resiliency Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

The APAC is projected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rise in cyber-attacks and ransomware attacks in this region. This has fueled the data resiliency market in the region. In the APAC region, small and large enterprises use data resiliency to achieve business continuity in the event of data loss and failures. Moreover, the region is one of the largest hub for IT-BPM service and they need data resiliency most because the IT and software industry work with a lot of data. Furthermore, the banking and financial services industry is developing significantly, banks, in particular, have strengthened their balance sheets, making them more resilient to external shocks. According to the Asian Development Bank, the region's middle-income economies have also made progress in developing the core of their domestic capital markets and non-banking sectors. The banking sector uses data resiliency to protect its critical data in order to get an uninterrupted business continuity.

The major players targeting the market include

Acronis International GmbH

Microsoft Corporation

Asigra Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

NetApp Inc.

VMware Inc.

Veritas Technologies LLC.

Carbonite Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Veeam Software AG.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Data Resiliency Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Data Resiliency market?

Which factors are influencing the Data Resiliency market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Data Resiliency market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Data Resiliency market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Data Resiliency market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Data Resiliency Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 17% Market size 2027 USD 50 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region APAC to Dominate the Data Resiliency Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and South Korea Companies profiled Acronis International GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Asigra Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp Inc., VMware Inc., Veritas Technologies LLC., Carbonite Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Veeam Software AG Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Type; By Deployment; By Organization Size; By Industry; By Region/Country

