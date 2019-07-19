Data Points to Cannabis Emergence as a Viable Part of Cancer Treatment

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The burden of symptoms associated with medical conditions has ravaged millions of people around the globe. Every day, people suffering from medical conditions are distraught by the harsh effects of the symptoms derived from their ailments. For instance, patients receiving cancer therapy can face a plethora of side effects such as nausea and severe pain. Generally, patients may take other medicines in order to subdue these side effects, and in particular, cancer patients suffering from chronic pain may be prescribed opioids from their physician. The major downside of these treatments is that opioids have life-threatening consequences. Overall, cancer patients suffer from side effects associated with cancer therapies as well as the treatments used to control their side effects. As a result, more medical institutions are beginning to recommend cannabis as an alternative to treat the adverse associated with cancer. The American Cancer Society has cited studies that determined that marijuana can be helpful in treating the side effects of cancer chemotherapy. A few studies have even uncovered that inhaled (smoked or vaporized) marijuana can help with the treatment of neuropathic pain. And more recently, scientists have also reported that THC and other cannabinoids such as CBD can slow the growth of and possibly eliminate cancer cells, ultimately reducing the spread of certain forms of cancer. Other studies have suggested that cannabinoids can be safe for humans in treating cancer, which has led to the wide spread of medical cannabis around the world. As more global government agencies collect positive data from clinical trials, more countries will move towards legalizing medical cannabis because of its valuable therapeutic effects. And as a result, the global legal marijuana market is expected to reach USD 146.4 Billion by 2025 while registering a CAGR of 34.6%, according to data compiled by Grand View Research. Pasha Brands Ltd. (OTC: CRFTF) (CSE: CRFT), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO).

Medical cannabis has been prevalent for centuries now. However, due to the psychoactive properties associated with the THC compound, international regulators deemed cannabis to be unsafe and classified the plant as a Schedule 1 drug. Drugs that are classified as Schedule 1 are the most heavily regulated substances. However, despite its classification, many countries have already moved to legalize the medical use of cannabis. Notably, the U.S. was among the first to legalize cannabis for medical applications and dating back to 1996, California became the first state to legalize medical cannabis. Shortly after, in 2001, Canada made global headlines after Health Canada legalized medical cannabis for two specific medical conditions. Now, countries such as Chile, Czech Republic, Germany, Israel, Mexico, and Turkey have all implemented a medical cannabis program. Similar to many other "drugs," users can develop a tolerance if they frequently use cannabis. In particular, regions such as the U.S. and Canada may have a multitude of users who have developed high tolerance because of how long legal cannabis has been around. In efforts to appeal to these more frequent users, cultivators have engaged in cultivating "craft cannabis" to provide premium and high-quality products to their consumers. Craft cultivators produce cannabis flowers that are organic and rich in cannabinoids. To create these premium end products, craft cultivators grow cannabis in a controlled environment and tend to each individual plant. It is much easier to control variables within an indoor or greenhouse facility because cultivators can adjust the lighting, irrigation, airflow, and humidity. However, the imbalance of these variables can damage the plants and cause them to lose a significant amount of their cannabinoids, consequently reducing their potency. By providing optimal growing conditions and inspecting each plant, craft cultivators can instead create potent products that frequent users will enjoy. James Walsh, Co-Founder of BC Micro License Association, says that current licensed producers put out "a very subpar product" compared to what is provided from illegal vendors. Walsh believes that this is a major opportunity for smaller growers who can provide a legal channel for premium products. "Micro growers aren't going to be able to produce mediocre product and expect to compete with the LPs, because if the product is the same, the LPs' cost of production is going to be considerably less," said Walsh.

Pasha Brands Ltd. (OTC: CRFTF) (CSE: CRFT) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: CRFT). Just announced breaking news this morning that, "Canada's largest craft cannabis organization, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) trading under the ticker symbol "ZZD".

Pasha operates as a brand house representing Canada's most established craft cannabis cultivators, producers and retailers. This listing serves as the European market's first look at the vertically integrated craft cannabis organization. Within the Pasha umbrella resides award-winning brands that have firmly established themselves in British Columbia – a region known around the world for its high-quality craft cannabis product. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "CRFT."

"Our Frankfurt listing is an important step in the Company's growth, enabling European investors and capital managers to participate in our success as we continue to expand Pasha globally," said Patrick Brauckmann, Executive Chairman of Pasha Brands. "We are excited to now be trading on multiple liquid global exchanges, which offer access to the Company's shares for institutional and retail investors all over the world."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany with over 1.4 million securities tradable such as stocks, bonds, ETFs, ETCs, ETNs, funds, warrants and certificates.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Emerald Asuncion

communications@pashabrands.com

(236) 521-5135

About Pasha Brands - Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pasha is a vertically integrated, prohibition-era brand house firmly rooted in BC's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product processing, and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella.

Pasha's subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a license to sell medical cannabis products in Canada. Pasha and BC Craft are also developing a craft cannabis campus, which is dedicated to bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada. BC Craft is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market.

Pasha's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "CRFT" and on the FSE under the symbol "ZZD".

For more information, please visit www.pashabrands.com

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through Canopy Growth's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. Canopy Growth Corporation recently announced that it has completed a transaction to acquire Saskatoon-based bio-product extractor KeyLeaf Life Sciences, related entities, and intellectual property. Canopy Growth has been working closely with KeyLeaf – formerly known as POS Bio-Sciences – as a trusted partner building out extraction processes and technology for the past year as it refines its scale extraction model for Canadian and global markets. As previously disclosed, Canopy Growth assumed control of KeyLeaf for accounting purposes in November 2018. As such, KeyLeaf's financial results were consolidated in the Company's fiscal 2019 financial statements. Through the transaction the Company is acquiring a large-scale Canadian extraction facility as well as an extraction-related facility in the United States to support the Company's U.S. CBD expansion. KeyLeaf has been working closely with Canopy Growth over the past year to retrofit its Saskatchewan facility to advance technology development and commercialization, in order to process hemp and cannabis biomass, and to conduct pre- and post-extraction processes. It is anticipated the facility, which is currently in the Health Canada licensing process, will be able to process up to 5,000 kg of input materials daily when operational. "The KeyLeaf operations and team deliver instant scale at a pivotal stage in our growth, with brand new products coming to market later this year requiring sophisticated extraction capabilities at scale," said Bruce Linton, former Chairman & co-Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth Corporation. "This acquisition is the result of a year's worth of work with a trusted partner, and part of our commitment to always staying a step ahead as leaders in a nascent industry, focused on the long-game one piece at a time."

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group Inc. recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire an 84,000 sq. ft. GMP compliant fermentation and manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Canada from Apotex Fermentation Inc. ("AFI"). The state-of-the-art facility, which will operate as "Cronos Fermentation", includes fully equipped laboratories covering microbiology, organic and analytical chemistry, quality control and method development as well as two large scale microbial fermentation production areas with a combined production capacity of 102,000L, three downstream processing plants, and bulk product and packaging capabilities. "This acquisition will provide the fermentation and manufacturing capabilities we need to capitalize on the work underway with Ginkgo once the milestones under that partnership are achieved," said Mike Gorenstein, Chief Executive Officer of Cronos Group. "Together with Ginkgo, we are bringing innovation and the power of biological manufacturing to the cannabis industry, aiming to allow for cannabinoid production at large scale and with greater efficiency than is currently possible with traditional cultivation and extraction. We continue to be very excited about the opportunities ahead."

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with funded capacity in excess of 625,000 kg per annum and sales and operations in 25 countries across five continents, is one of the world's largest and leading cannabis companies. Aurora Cannabis Inc. recently announced that the Company has been selected as the only winner of the Italian government's public tender to supply medical cannabis in Italy. The supply contract is expected to be signed in September 2019. The tender saw five companies participate, with Aurora selected as the sole winner of three lots to supply the Italian market, which is one of the most strictly regulated medical cannabis markets in the world. The decision will see Aurora continue to supply the Italian market with medical cannabis, as it has done for the past 15 months, further to winning the first ever tender there in January 2018. All submissions from competing cannabis companies were disqualified because they were unable to meet the stringent requirements of the tender. "We're committed to building a successful, long-term medical cannabis market in Italy," said Neil Belot, Aurora's Chief Global Business Development Officer. "We want to continue to build our connection with patients and pharmacies in the Italian market, who have come to know and appreciate our products over most of the past two years. I'm extremely proud of our team. This win reflects our ability to navigate complex international regulations and work with governments around the world to establish ourselves as a trusted partner."

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO) is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. recently announced that its affiliate, HEXO MED S.A., had received a medical cannabis installation license. The license, issued by the Greek government, will allow HEXO MED to establish cultivation, processing and manufacturing facilities in the region of Thessaly, Greece. With HEXO Corp's experience in the industry, HEXO MED is poised to become a leader in the European cannabis landscape. HEXO MED's large-scale high-tech greenhouse and world-class EU GMP facilities will be based on a 67,000 sq. m. (or 721,182 sq. ft.) plot in Larissa, Greece. The new facilities are expected to initially create 150 jobs in the local community which will continue to scale up as HEXO MED further expands. Construction of the approximately 30,000 sq. m. (or 323,000 sq. ft.) facility is expected to begin in Q4 2019. "This is a major step for HEXO as we continue to execute towards becoming a top three global cannabis company," said Sebastien St-Louis, HEXO Corp. Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Receiving licensing in Greece will allow us to bring know-how and brands powered by HEXO to the European market. The new facility will also drive value for current and future Fortune 500 partners by giving them access to licensed infrastructure internationally with the vision of capturing first-mover advantage in the burgeoning European cannabis market."

