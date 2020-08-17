Data Monetization Market worth $6.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research "Data Monetization Market by Component (Tools and Services), Data Type (Customer Data, Financial Data), Business Function, Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Data Monetization Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 to USD 6.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period.

The increase in the volume of data generation and lower cost of data storage has emerged as one of the strongest factors for data monetization tools and services adoption across regions.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Monetization Market"

257 – Tables

64 – Figures

266 – Pages

Request for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=127405959

Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Large enterprises are keen to invest in new and latest technologies to effectively run their business. Their customers are scattered across regions; therefore, it is necessary for them to adopt data monetization to handle customer demands and manage supply chains while maintaining business efficiency to sustain in a competitive market.

Financial data segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Financial data constitutes of historical and current data related to financial transactions of enterprises. These transactions include income, expenses, bank balance, contracts, and other financial data. Data monetization tools enable companies to determine their revenue and profitability and analyze their business segments. Moreover, these tools help companies in strengthening their risk management models to protect their assets.

Media and entertainment industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Media and entertainment industry vertical is expected to have the highest adoption of data monetization tools and services. The industry vertical is witnessing a dramatic shift from the traditional content-centric world to the customer-centric world. Thus, understanding customer preferences and anticipating customers' demand have become important for efficient content management, financial performance, and profitability.

Speak to Research Expert:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=127405959

North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

North America has always been at the forefront of adopting advanced technologies and has depicted a high adoption of data monetization. Many companies in North America are increasingly adopting data monetization software to gain holistic visibility into their employees and improve the overall performance of their system. Moreover, a direct presence of many major data monetization vendors in North America has further added to the high adoption of data monetization software in North America.

The major players in the Data Monetization Market are Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS (US), Sisense Inc, (US), TIBCO Software (US), IBM (US), Qlik (US), Domo (US), Accenture (Ireland), Virtusa (US), Infosys (India), 1010DATA (US), Infor (US), Reltio (US), Paxata (US), Openwave Mobilty (US), Monetize (US), Ness (US), NETSCOUT (US), Adastra (Canada), Optiva (Canada), Elevondata Labs Inc. (US), Emu Analytics (UK), Comviva (India), Narrative (US), ThoughtSpot (US), Looker (US), and Information Builders (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the Data Monetization Market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments and key market strategies.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Master Data Management Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Data Type, Deployment Type (Cloud & On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs & Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, and Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/master-data-management-market-267174702.html

Data Science Platform Market by Component (Platform and Services), Business Function (Marketing, Sales, Logistics, and Customer Support), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-science-platform-market-21532997.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/data-monetization-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/data-monetization.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets