Data Is the New Dress Code - Dragons' Den Touker Suleyman backs Reward

Reward welcomes leading iconic British brand Hawes & Curtis to its global retail network

The partnership will see customers earn cashback via leading bank loyalty programmes while enhancing activation with Reward's intelligence capabilities

Retail tycoon and Hawes & Curtis owner Touker Suleyman champions data-driven Commerce Media as the future of retail marketing during a visit to Reward HQ

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reward, the global leader in Customer Engagement and Commerce Media, today announces a new partnership with Hawes & Curtis, the iconic British brand, as the latest retailer to join its extensive global network.

As the UK's leading platform connecting banks and retailers, Reward gives Hawes & Curtis unmatched access to more than 10 million active customers and billions of transaction data points. Its intelligent activation capabilities combine spend data with contextual insights to predict behaviour, power personalised campaigns, and link marketing exposure to real purchases.

Through the partnership, Hawes & Curtis will be able to reach new audiences, reward existing shoppers, drive engagement online and in-store, and grow repeat sales – all while proving measurable ROI.

The announcement coincides with a visit from Hawes & Curtis owner and renowned retail entrepreneur Touker Suleyman to Reward's Global HQ, where he met with CEO Jamie Samaha.

Against a backdrop of shrinking marketing budgets and increasing pressure to prove return on ad spend, Suleyman calls on retailers to embrace data-driven Commerce Media strategies as the next frontier of retail marketing.

Touker Suleyman, Owner of Hawes & Curtis, commented: "Every CEO is scrutinising spend now - on marketing, on warehouses, on distribution - nothing is off the table. All roads lead to data - it's one of the most valuable assets a business owns, but only if you use it to maximise customer value. With Reward's 10 million customers on tap, we can segment, reaching the right people to grow our business. They're helping us expand both online and in-store, and eventually internationally."

Jamie Samaha, CEO of Reward, adds: "I've long admired Touker, his ability to spot opportunities and really understand what makes retail work. Today, I'm proud to welcome him and his iconic brand Hawes & Curtis, as strategic partners. There's no better validation than having the 'King of Retail' recognise Reward as leading the way in using data to drive profitable growth. Our job is to put the power back into retailers' hands - helping them mine insights, target smarter, and make better marketing and investment decisions."

About Reward

Reward is a global fintech transforming customer engagement and commerce media with its cutting-edge technology and insight solutions. Founded in 2001 by Gavin Dein, Reward has developed a powerful online platform that connects banks and retailers, seamlessly integrating purchase insights with advanced loyalty solutions to deliver highly personalised content and rewards at scale. Driven by a mission to make everyday spending more rewarding, the company has returned more than $2 billion in cashback to consumers to date. Reward's success is underpinned by a broad network of strategic partnerships with some of the world's most recognisable names.

