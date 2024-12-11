Data Integration Solution from Precisely Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Providing real-time connections from legacy data sources to Google Cloud, Precisely data replication fosters innovation, increases agility, and reduces operational costs

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the availability of its real-time change data capture capabilities on Google Cloud Marketplace. Google Cloud users can build data pipelines that replicate data from their legacy data systems, including IBM Z, IBM i, and Oracle, to Google Cloud destinations, such as BigQuery. This seamless connection to data helps organizations increase agility, reduce operational costs, and accelerate innovation.

With Precisely data replication available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Google Cloud users enjoy a more efficient purchasing process, utilizing Google Cloud committed spend to gain access to Precisely, simplifying the procurement process. The ability to streamline access to solutions is critical as organizations strive to break down data silos and improve access to data from legacy systems to the cloud.

"We are extremely proud to have Precisely available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Google Cloud users can now easily purchase and use our real-time replication capabilities to leverage their data and applications at scale," said Chris Hall, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "Our partnership with Google Cloud is another example of how we help organizations connect to all of their data wherever they are on their journey to meet their strategic data integrity goals."

"Bringing Precisely's data replication solution to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Precisely can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Precisely data pipelines ensure data is delivered to Google Cloud in a consistent, accurate, and resilient manner. Precisely will work with Google Cloud to support modernization and migration efforts, enhance existing business applications, and provide the rich data required for next-gen data use cases with AI, reporting, and analytics.

Visit Google Cloud Marketplace to start using Precisely data replication on Google Cloud. Read here for more information on the comprehensive data integration capabilities from Precisely.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and strategy services to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

