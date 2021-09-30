Data Fabric Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 1870 Million By 2026 At A CAGR of 15.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Fabric Market By Type - Managed Services, Professional Services, By Application- Fraud Detection and Security Management, Customer Experience Management, Governance, Risk, And Compliance Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Business Process Management, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Business Operations Category.

The global Data Fabric market size is projected to reach USD 1870 million by 2026, from USD 695 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the Data Fabric Market are:

The adoption of data fabric software and services is projected to be driven by a number of factors, including an increase in the volume and variety of corporate data, a developing need for business agility and accessibility, and a growing desire to standardize API and features, access consistently and easy way to import and consume all kinds of data within an organisation.

Because of the growing requirement to resolve business process-related issues in real-time and the need to streamline operations across industries, data fabric adoption for business process management is likely to skyrocket in the next few years. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Data Fabric Market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-20Z6009/global-data-fabric

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF DATA FABRIC MARKET

Data fabric systems and services offer unrivaled capabilities for integrating and analyzing structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data sets that would otherwise be overlooked. Due to the expansion of digital and smart technologies across various business operations, not only the diversity of business data but also the number of such data sets is expanding day by day. Most businesses are concerned about storing and getting insight from this data. By the end of the decade, the amount of data that needs to be managed will be enormous. Data fabric enables the smooth integration of data from many sources, storage of massive amounts of data, and analysis of that data in one location.

Security management is tough for enterprises due to the volume, variety, and velocity of data, and fraud prevention is a major issue. Data fabric detects data abnormalities automatically and takes appropriate steps to correct them. This reduces losses while also improving regulatory compliance. This feature is in turn expected to drive the growth of the Data Fabric Market.

Need for better and accurate data insights to make an informed decision for Sales and Marketing Management is expected to drive the growth of the Data Fabric Market. Data fabric offers sales and marketing teams data retrieved from embedded devices, online logs, and other sources, allowing them to gain a deeper understanding of client habits and preferences. This can aid in the development of strategies that have a higher return on investment and better outcomes.

The need for Data Governance and Compliance is expected to drive the growth of the Data Fabric Market. Compliance management has become a vital undertaking for firms as legal standards for data governance and risk management become more demanding. Data fabric allows for the definition of organizational governance norms and controls, as well as the improvement of risk management capabilities and monitoring through operational dashboards and risk scorecards. It also enhances cost-savings on potential regulatory penalties and protects brand reputation by eliminating non-compliance.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-20Z6009/Global_Data_Fabric_Market

DATA FABRIC MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to hold the largest share of the data fabric market in 2017. People's growing demand to simplify their workload linked to security, as well as their increasing reliance on data provided by various IT systems used for financial transactions, are driving the segment growth.

Due to the growing requirement to manage data from many connected machines and other IT systems, such as supply chain management, the manufacturing vertical is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR throughout the projection period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the most lucrative segment due to its growing technology adoption rate.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-20Z6009/Global_Data_Fabric_Market

Data Fabric Market By Type

Managed Services

Professional Services

Data Fabric Market By Application

Fraud Detection and Security Management

Customer Experience Management

Governance, Risk, And Compliance Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Business Process Management

Others

Data Fabric Market By Region

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Data Fabric Market By Company

Denodo Technologies

Global IDS

IBM

Informatica

NetApp

Oracle

SAP SE

Software AG

Splunk

Syncsort

Talend S.A.

VMware

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Teradata

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-20Z6009/Global_Data_Fabric_Market

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-20Z6009/Global_Data_Fabric_Market

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-20Z6009&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-20Z6009&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- The global Data Center Fabric market size is projected to reach USD 25340 million by 2027, from USD 10240 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2027.

- Global Disk-Based Data Fabric Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product: Disk-Based Data Fabric, Product-Type: On-premises Disk-Based Data Fabric, Hosted/On-cloud Disk-Based Data Fabric, Application: Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Others.

- The global Ethernet Storage Fabric market size is projected to reach USD 1752.2 million by 2027, from USD 1044.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2027.

- Global Data Fabric Software Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product: Data Fabric Software, Product-Type: Cloud Based, On Premises, Application: Large Enterprises, SMEs.

- The global data warehousing market size was valued at USD 21.18 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 51.18 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2028.

- The global Data Center Colocation market size is projected to reach USD 58140 million by 2027, from USD 33110 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

Click Here To See Related Reports On Data & Data Fabric

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports