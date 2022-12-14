Data Encryption Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 84391.70 Million with Growing CAGR of 16.20% By 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth, and Competitive Analysis

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Data Encryption Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This Data Encryption market research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of Data Encryption industry. This market report is a window to the Data Encryption industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Company profiles covered in this Data Encryption report can be quite useful for making any revenue, import, export and consumption related decisions for the business. When the data and information collected in this Data Encryption report gets utilized in a correct manner, it proves to be very valuable to stay ahead of the competition.

Global data encryption market was valued at USD 25,389.30 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 84391.70 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 16.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Market Overview:

The data encryption refers to the solution that assists in translating data into another form, or code, in order to make the data accessible to the people owning a secret key. It is a cipher text and is considered one of the most popular methods of data security.

The increasing digital data transmission accomplishments via smartphones and evolving network security are the rare factors boosting the market's growth. BFSI, healthcare and engineering sectors are increasingly shifting from traditional data storage to cloud-based data storage methods. The rise in digital technology would continue to escalate the market in future years, growing the vulnerability of data loss or cyber-attacks across telecommunication and IT sectors.

Opportunities for Players:

Adoption Of Advanced Technologies and cloud-based services

The increased adoption of various advanced technologies and the cloud-based services is further estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, further expanding the market's future growth rate. Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, block chain, and big data analytics are used to build networking patterns. These technologies are increasing worldwide due to their expanding use across numerous industries. All these factors are creating certain lucrative growth opportunities for the data encryption market over the forecasted period.

Some of the major players operating in the Data Encryption market are:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Siemens ( Germany )

) Microsoft (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

NEC Corporation ( Japan )

) ABB ( Switzerland )

) Oracle (U.S.)

Fujitsu ( Japan )

) Honeywell International Inc.,(U.S.)

Accenture ( Ireland )

) SAP SE ( Germany )

) Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Thales ( France )

) McAfee, LLC (U.S.)

Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.)

Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc. (U.S.)

Micro Focus (U.K.)

Imperva (U.S.)

Protegrity Inc. (U.S.)

BlackBerry Limited. (U.S.)

Recent developments

In 2022, converge technology solutions corp., a software-enabled IT and cloud solutions provider, announced that it is certified to sell and implement IBM zsystems and LinuxONE in Canada .

Market Dynamics: Data Encryption Market

Drivers

Accelerating Urbanization across the Globe

The big data and internet of things (IOTs) have contributed significantly to the rising use of internet services and the rising demands of the data security due to increased data theft and cybercrime incidents. Through highly networked services, IoT enables the integration of sensors, actuators, radio frequency and Bluetooth in a real environment. Moreover, the emphasis on efficiency brought on by rising urbanization is also an essential factor driving the market's growth over the forecasted period.

Rising Awareness and Government Initiatives

The market is largely accelerating due to the government's various favorable initiatives as the governments of developing nations like China, South Korea, Dubai, India, Singapore, and Japan aim for the economic growth of their nations. Governments' growing adoption of big data analytics to enhance internet services will increase the overall market expansion during the forecast period. Additionally, the enhancement in people's living standards is predicted to drive the market's growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Industry Segmentation: Data Encryption Market

Method

Asymmetric

Symmetric

Deployment

On-Cloud

On-Premise

Organization Size

Large-Sized Enterprise

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

End User

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Regional Analysis/Insights: Data Encryption Market

The countries covered in the data encryption market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the data encryption market because of the rise in the technology infrastructure and the rise in the demand for safe internet infrastructure within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increasing internet users within the region.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Data Encryption Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Data Encryption Market, By Method

8. Global Data Encryption Market, By Deployment

9. Global Data Encryption Market, By Organization Size

10. Global Data Encryption Market, By Application

11. Global Data Encryption Market, By End User

12. Global Data Encryption Market, By Region

13. Global Data Encryption Market: Company Landscape

14. SWOT Analyses

15. Company Profile

16. Questionnaires

17. Related Reports

