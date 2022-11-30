Data-centric Security Leader SecuPi to open its first Asia Pacific Office in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecuPi, a leader in data-centric security, has announced the opening of a regional office in Singapore to deliver data protection to the Asia Pacific region.

Data protection and Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) are increasingly coming to the forefront of global discussion and legislation for data Privacy and Sovereignty. With the increasing number of countries in Asia Pacific region initiating strict data privacy and data movement restrictions, there is major demand growth opportunities.

"We have been experiencing a rise in demand for our platform over the entire APAC region. After dozen of successful implementations in the region including leading enterprises in insurance such as AIA, banking including the largest Philippine Bank Cloud transformation, retail and energy industries, we are excited to be opening an office in Singapore, expanding our local activities in the region", says Alon Rosenthal, Co-founder and CEO of SecuPi.

"Our mission is to provide organizations with a flexible and robust solution for addressing an ever-growing range of data security, privacy and sovereignty needs over a wide range of technologies and allow them to gain the highest level of data protection with no code changes and minimal time, efforts and resources", says Rosenthal.

The SecuPi platform is particularly suitable for the needs and demands in the Asia-Pacific region; with its Hybrid Cloud Data-centric Protection, FPE Encryption, DAM and Attribute-based Access Controls (ABAC), organizations use SecuPi to meet sovereignty and privacy laws requirements through the transition to the cloud.

About SecuPi

SecuPi (www.secupi.com) empowers organizations to use data in a secure, compliant and responsible manner. SecuPi's award-winning solution and methodology delivers next-generation data security and privacy compliance for on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments. SecuPi's centrally managed, consistently applied, transparent, data-centric protection platform is easy and quick to implement and is used by the largest global financial services, insurance, telcos, retailers and more. With Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC), monitoring, User Behavior Analytics (UBA), and privacy enforcement capabilities, organizations gain the controls and flexibility to protect their sensitive data without disrupting ongoing business activity.

For additional information, visit: secupi.com, follow us on LinkedIn or contact us at info@secupi.com.

